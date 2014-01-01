Civil aircraft at airport terminal
The purpose of International Civil Aviation Day is to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of States, and of the unique role of ICAO in helping States to cooperate and realize a truly global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind.

As the UN and world nations have now adopted Agenda 2030, and embarked on a new era in global sustainable development, the importance of aviation as an engine of global connectivity has never been more relevant to the Chicago Convention's objectives to look to international flight as a fundamental enabler of global peace and prosperity.

Every five years, coinciding with ICAO anniversaries (2014/2019/2024/2029/etc.), the ICAO Council establishes a special anniversary theme for International Civil Aviation Day. Between these anniversary years, Council representatives select a single theme for the full four-year intervening period.

 

75 Years of Connecting the World

Seventy-five years after ICAO's foundation, the International Civil Aviation network carries over four billion passengers annually.

The global Air Transport sector supports 65.5 million jobs and USD 2.7 trillion in global economic activity, with over 10 million women and men working within the industry to ensure 120,000 flights and 12 million passengers a day are carried safely to their destinations. The wider supply chain, flow-on impacts and jobs in tourism made possible by air transport show that at least 65.5 million jobs and 3.6 per cent of global economic activity are supported by the aviation industry according to research by the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG).

Future Aviation Innovation

Innovation is the way forward. This is true for all areas of human endeavour, including aviation. And just as in the past, aviation will be a key innovator and early adopter when it comes to the technologies of the future. ICAO's main role in supporting aviation innovation is through a responsive and dynamic regulatory assessment approach that encourages new developments and accelerates their harmonization so that the sector can take advantage of the incredible new performance and capabilities these developments promise. Watch video | Visit gallery

 

The TV section of UNIS (UN Information Service) Geneva hired a French drone company in order to update its stock footage

Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, UAS/Drones — these frontier technologies have been recognized by the global community as having a pivotal role in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Artificial Intelligence becoming more commonplace in increasing productivity across all sectors of industry. Blockchain can provide a reliable method of storing data and performing transactions in order to ensure that data cannot be falsified. Unmanned Aircraft operations will involve stakeholders familiar with aviation as well as many who are not.

 

