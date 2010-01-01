Anti-Corruption Campaign in South Sudan
Anti-Corruption Campaign-UNDP Sudan Organized a Drawings Contest with the Faculty of Fine and Applied Art. Photo: UNDP South Sudan

On this International Day, I urge people everywhere to continue to work on innovative solutions to win the battle against corruption and to ensure that precious resources serve the peoples of the world.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres

United against corruption for development, peace and security

Every year $1 trillion is paid in bribes while an estimated $2.6 trillion are stolen annually through corruption – a sum equivalent to more than 5 per cent of the global GDP. In developing countries, according to the United Nations Development Programme, funds lost to corruption are estimated at 10 times the amount of official development assistance.

Corruption is a serious crime that can undermine social and economic development in all societies. No country, region or community is immune.

To mark International Anti-Corruption Day, we will leverage the recognition of the multi-year "United Against Corruption" theme and will continue to support the 2030 Agenda, which forms the backbone of the campaign. In addition, the campaign will also have a youth component.

 

Corruption - An impediment to the Sustainable Development Goals: describes how corruption negatively affects us all.

Corruption - #YouthForJustice leading the change: describes the importance of empowering and mobilizing youth to fight for a corruption-free world.

United Against Corruption - Take action - Lead the change - Be the change: stresses that it is not enough to just know about corruption but that we need to take action, hold leaders accountable and become integer leaders ourselves.

 

Demonstration against corruption, Haiti, 2010

What Can You Do?

People often think that corruption is "just a way of life", but every society, sector and individual would benefit from standing United Against Corruption

Here are some examples of how you can stand and fight against corruption. Follow this link for a complete Call to Action Matrix.

 

Children making a star sign

Social Media Kit

Join us to fight against corruption by: 

  • Using the Anti-Corruption logo on publications and at events; 
  • Sending a message to your networks about the campaign using this package.

#UnitedAgainstCorruption | #IACD2019 | #YouthForJustice 

 

International days are occasions to educate the public on issues of concern, to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity. The existence of international days predates the establishment of the United Nations, but the UN has embraced them as a powerful advocacy tool. More information available here.
 