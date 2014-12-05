Children run towards cliff dwellings on the Bandiagara Escarpment in Teli, in the central region of Mali
Children run towards cliff dwellings on the Bandiagara Escarpment in Teli, in the central region of Mali. UN Photo/Marco Dormino

Stop Soil Erosion, Save Our Future

Every 5 seconds, the equivalent of one soccer field of soil is eroded. This alarming fact reaffirms the need to raise awareness through World Soil Day of this growing problem, as the Earth's population continues to expand.

This year, by addressing the increasing challenges of soil management, the FAO campaign "Stop soil erosion, Save our future" aims to raise awareness of the importance of sustaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being. By encouraging people around the world to engage in proactively improving soil health, the campaign also aims to raise the profile of healthy soil. If we do not act soon, erosion will; the fertility of soil will continue to be adversely affected at an alarming rate, threatening global food supplies and food safety.

Encouraging all people to participate, FAO has created a thematic website full of information, initiatives and material to spread the message through different multimedia platforms.

Background

World Soil Day (WSD) is held annually on 5 December as a means to focus attention on the importance of healthy soil and to advocate for the sustainable management of soil resources.

An international day to celebrate Soil was recommended by the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) in 2002. Under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand and within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, FAO has supported the formal establishment of WSD as a global awareness raising platform. The FAO Conference unanimously endorsed World Soil Day in June 2013 and requested its official adoption at the 68th UN General Assembly. In December 2013, the UN General Assembly responded by designating 5 December 2014 as the first official World Soil Day.

Why 5 December?

The date of 5 December  was chosen because it corresponds with the official birthday of the late H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej, King of Thailand, who was one of the main proponents of this initiative.

Did you know?

  • It can take up to 1,000 years to produce just 2-3cm of soil.
  • Over 33% of the Earth's soils are already degraded and 90% could become degraded by 2050.
  • Soil erosion can lead up to a 50% loss in crop yields.

FAO will announce on WSD19 the winners of its two important awards:

FAO, through its World Soil Day website, is raising the profile of healthy soil by encouraging governments, organizations, communities and individuals around the world to engage in proactively improving soil health.

Cartoon depicting kids running up a hill towards a camera, which has a green leaf coming out of its lens, and a large hand pointing down at it.

All are invited to participate in the FAO Global Soil Partnership's "Greening the Future" photo challenge. You can also help create a buzz about World Soil Day with the commmunication materials available in several languages.

