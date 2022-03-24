Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Launch of Intercontinental-Range Ballistic Missile by Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on 24 March 2022. This is another breach of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s announced moratorium in 2018 on launches of this nature and a clear violation of Security Council resolutions.

The launch of the long-range missile risks a significant escalation of tensions in the region. The Secretary-General urges the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to desist from taking any further counterproductive actions.

He reaffirms his commitment to working with all parties in seeking a peaceful diplomatic solution for the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.