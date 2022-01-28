Secretary-General, Celebrating Lunar New Year of the Tiger, Calls for Courage, Tenacity, Boldness in Confronting Climate Change, COVID-19 Crisis

Following is UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' message for the Lunar New Year, observed on 31 January:

Chun Jie Kuai Le. Happy Lunar New Year. I am pleased to send you my warmest greetings as we begin the Year of the Tiger.

The tiger denotes strength, vitality, courage, tenacity and boldness. These are qualities we need as we face the unprecedented challenges of the day.

I thank China and the Chinese people for your commitment to multilateralism and to the United Nations. I count on your continuous support and cooperation to advance Our Common Agenda and to realize our shared hopes for a peaceful and sustainable future.

To do that, we must take concrete action to address real issues in front of us, such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we must recover and build forward better.

Soon, I will attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Olympic spirit shines as a beacon to human solidarity and I look forward to safe and successful Games.

As the Lunar New Year begins, I wish you and your families prosperity, health and happiness in the Year of the Tiger. Xie Xie. Thank You.