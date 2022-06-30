Security Council 1718 Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry on Its Sanctions List

On 30 June 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) enacted the amendments, specified with strikethrough and/or underline, in the entry below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individual

KPi.029 Name: 1: PAK 2: CHUN 3: IL 4: na

Title: na Designation: Served as DPRK Ambassador to Egypt DOB: 28 Jul. 1954 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Passport no: 563410091 National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 30 Nov. 2016 (amended on 30 Jun. 2022) Other information: Pak Chun Il has served as the DPRK Ambassador to Egypt and provides support to KOMID. He concluded his tour of duty and left Egypt on 15 November 2016.

Press releases concerning changes to the Committee’s Sanctions List may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1718/press-releases.

The updated version of the Committee’s Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1718/materials.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List and is accessible at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.