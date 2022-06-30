2015 Nuclear Deal at Critical Juncture, Briefers Tell Security Council, Urging United States, Iran to Not Lose Momentum from Recent Talks

Negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between the United States and Iran are at a critical juncture, briefers told the Security Council today, stressing that the momentum of recent days on that landmark achievement in nuclear non-proliferation must not be lost.

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, noted diplomatic engagements in and around the Joint Commission to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action resumed in November 2021. Achieving the Plan of Action took determined diplomacy, and restoring it will require additional effort and patience, she said, urging Iran and the United States to quickly mobilize in that spirit and commitment. She appealed to the United States to lift or waive its sanctions as outlined in the Plan and called on Iran to reverse the steps it has taken that are not consistent with its nuclear‑related commitments.

She also noted that, although the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cannot verify it, the Agency estimates a total enriched uranium stockpile in Iran of more than 15 times the allowable amount — including uranium enriched to 20 per cent and 60 per cent, which is extremely worrying. IAEA reported that its verification and monitoring activities have been seriously affected by Iran’s decision to stop implementing its nuclear-related commitments, including by removing cameras and placing them and the collected data under Agency seals.

After many years of uncertainty, the Plan was now at a critical juncture, she said, expressing hope that Iran and the United States continue to build on the momentum of the last few days of talks, facilitated by the European Union, in Doha, to resolve the remaining issues. The Plan was a triumph for non‑proliferation and multilateralism, she said, urging that painstaking efforts of many years not “slip between our fingers”.

Björn Olof Skoog, Permanent Observer for the European Union, in its capacity as observer, speaking on behalf of Josep Borrell, Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, said that, since the last report on the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015) in December 2021, all Plan of Action participants and the United States continued their intense negotiations in Vienna to restore the Plan. Those negotiations have been challenging in terms of overcoming the trust deficit following previous actions by both parties. However, a promising and detailed text was produced by March.

Nonetheless, he voiced grave concern over Iran’s continued accumulation of enriched uranium and the installation of advanced centrifuges and its removal of IAEA cameras from key nuclear facilities, which have substantially decreased the Agency’s access to relevant information on the nuclear programme. Voicing regret about the re-imposition of previously lifted United States unilateral sanctions, he said restoration of the Plan of Action is the only way for Iran to reap the full benefits of the Plan and reach its full economic potential. Calling for the necessary political will restore the Plan of Action on the basis of the text that is on the table, he urged all Member States to refrain from actions and statements that increase regional and international tensions.

Geraldine Byrne Nason (Ireland), Security Council Facilitator for the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015), said the report provides a factual account of the activities that took place in the “2231 format” of the Security Council, covering the period from 8 December 2021 to 23 June 2022. The 2231 format also had a discussion on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, on ballistic missile and space vehicle launches by Iran, and issues related to implementation of the resolution. She stressed that IAEA’s work is essential to provide confidence for the international community that Iran’s nuclear programme is for exclusively peaceful purposes. During the reporting period, no new proposals were submitted to the Council through the procurement channel, but that channel remains operational. Citing the Plan as a major achievement in nuclear non-proliferation, she noted that discussions between the parties are ongoing. They must uphold the agreement in both letter and spirit.

When the floor opened for discussion, delegates traded concerns over Iran’s worrisome enrichment of uranium and the continued imposition of sanctions by the United States, stressing time was of the essence in reaching an agreement.

The representative of the United States emphasized that his country can conclude and implement a deal if Iran drops additional demands that are outside the scope of the Plan of Action. However, “Iran has yet to demonstrate any real urgency to conclude a deal in the current nuclear crisis and achieve important sanctions lifting”, he said. Voicing concern about steps recently taken by that country which undermined IAEA verification and monitoring procedures, he stressed that Tehran must cooperate to resolve those concerns without further delay.

The representative of Gabon, noting that Iran continues to attach great interest in cooperating with IAEA, urged for unilateral coercive measures imposed on the country to be reconsidered, as they have a negative impact on its economy and contribute tensions that increase security risks. Stressing the importance of achieving the objectives of the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, she said the Plan of Action is the ideal framework, and a tangible expression of the desire to favour diplomatic and political channels in the settlement of disputes.

Brazil’s delegate, emphasizing that the Iranian nuclear issue can only be resolved by peaceful and diplomatic means, called upon all parties to refrain from any further actions that may jeopardize a possible and necessary agreement on the issue. He expressed regret that, since 23 February 2021, the Agency`s verification and monitoring activities of nuclear-related commitments have been seriously affected, and welcomed efforts of the IAEA Director General to preserve the Agency's ability to fulfil its role in implementing safeguards in Iran.

However, the Russian Federation’s delegate — while calling the Plan of Action a symbol of the parties’ capacity to reach agreement despite considerable divergences on positions — pointed out that balance was disrupted in 2018 with the United States’ unilateral departure, and its subsequent steps. Washington, D.C.’s, illegitimate unilateral sanctions and its policy of maximum pressure on Iran is the main cause of the current problems plaguing the agreement. All of Iran’s subsequent steps were a reaction to those destructive measures. He voiced regret that that causal link was not fully made clear in the Secretary-General's report, adding that that was not the first time of such a case.

Iran’s representative, echoing that stance, stressed that his country’s nuclear commitments were connected to the lifting of all sanctions and normalization of trade and economic relations. Still, the sanctions are still in place. Washington, D.C., withdrew from the agreement on 8 May 2018 and re-imposed them, putting unparalleled pressure on other countries to disregard their obligations or face punishment — unprecedented in Council history. Iran had continued honouring its commitments, validated 15 times by IAEA, but after European participants disregarded promises to compensate the losses Iran suffered, his country had no choice but to exercise its rights to partially suspend its commitments on 8 May 2019, he said.

Iran has demanded verifiable and objective guarantees from the United States that the Plan will not be torpedoed again, he said. However, that Government’s unrealistic and rigid approach has led to the current stalemate. Nonetheless, when other parties fulfil all their obligations, Tehran will immediately reverse all its steps. Noting that IAEA continues its activities in Iran without hindrance, he stressed the Agency's recent claims are based solely on false information provided by Israel. The ball is in the United States’ court, he said, and if it acts realistically, the agreement is not out of reach.

Also speaking were the representatives of Mexico, United Kingdom, China, France, Norway, Ghana, India, Kenya, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Albania and Germany.

The meeting began at 10:27 a.m. and ended at 12:31 p.m.

Briefings

ROSEMARY DICARLO, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said diplomatic engagements in and around the Joint Commission to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action resumed in November 2021. However, despite their determination to resolve political and technical differences, the participants and the United States have yet to return to full and effective implementation of the Plan and resolution 2231 (2015). Achieving the Plan of Action took determined diplomacy and restoring it will require additional effort and patience, she said, urging Iran and the United States to quickly mobilize in that spirit and commitment.

Welcoming the steps taken by the United States in February to reinstate waivers on nuclear non-proliferation projects, she appealed to that Government to lift or waive its sanctions as outlined in the Plan and extend waivers regarding the trade in oil with Iran. She also called on Iran to reverse the steps it has taken that are not consistent with its nuclear-related commitments. While the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not been able to verify the stockpile of enriched uranium in Iran, it estimates a total enriched uranium stockpile of more than 15 times the allowable amount — including amounts of uranium enriched to 20 per cent and 60 per cent, which is extremely worrying. She also noted that on 8 and 20 June, the Agency reported that Iran had started to install additional advanced centrifuges at the fuel enrichment plant at Natanz and began feeding uranium into advanced centrifuges at the fuel enrichment plant at Fordow.

She also noted that the Agency again reported that its verification and monitoring activities have been seriously affected by Iran’s decision to stop implementing its nuclear-related commitments, including the removal of cameras at various locations and placing them and the collected data under Agency seals; this could have detrimental implications. The bilateral and regional initiatives to improve relationships with Iran remain key, she said, encouraging Member States and the private sector to engage in trade with Iran. However, Iran must also address concerns in relation to annex B of resolution 2231 (2015).

In regard to annex B, she noted that no new proposals were submitted to the procurement channel in the last six months, but that the Council received five notifications submitted pursuant to paragraph 2 for certain nuclear-related activities consistent with the Plan. France, Germany, Iran, Israel, Russian Federation, United Kingdom and the United States provided information to the Secretary-General and the Council concerning ballistic‑missile launches and the presentation of a new Iranian medium-range ballistic missile between November 2021 and February 2022. Those States also submitted information about two space launch vehicle tests and two static engine tests by Iran between December 2021 and March 2022 — reflecting divergent views as to whether those launches are inconsistent with the resolution.

She also reported on analysis of information from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates related to paragraph 4 of annex B, on the supply, sale or transfer to or from Iran of all items, materials, equipment, goods and technology as set out in Council document S/2015/546, which includes ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and other unmanned aerial vehicle systems with a range of 300 kilometres or more. Having visited Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, she said they had examined the debris of nine ballistic missiles, six cruise missiles and several unmanned aerial vehicles used in attacks by the Houthis against the territories of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates since 2020 and which were alleged to have been transferred in a manner inconsistent with resolution 2231 (2015). The debris of those weapons had similar design characteristics and parts consistent with those of missiles examined previously and assessed to be of Iranian origin, but she was unable to determine when they may have been transferred from Iran.

Regarding assets‑freeze provisions, she said that her office had not received any information alleging actions inconsistent with those provisions of the resolution. However, after many years of uncertainty, the Plan was now at a critical juncture, she said, expressing hope that Iran and the United States continue to build on the momentum of the last few days of talks, facilitated by the European Union, in Doha, to resolve the remaining issues. The Plan was a triumph for non-proliferation and multilateralism, she said, urging that painstaking efforts of many years not “slip between our fingers”.

BJÖRN OLOF SKOOG, Permanent Observer for the European Union , in its capacity as observer, speaking on behalf of Josep Borrell, Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, said that, since the last report on the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015) in December 2021, all Plan of Action participants and the United States continued their intense negotiations in Vienna to restore the Plan of Action. Those negotiations, which began more than a year ago in April 2021, have been challenging in terms of defining the steps needed to restore the Plan of Action, and in overcoming the trust deficit following the decision of the previous United States Administration to withdraw from the Plan of Action in 2018 and re‑impose sanctions, as well as subsequent Iranian nuclear steps inconsistent with Plan of Action commitments.

By March this year, the text that was produced describes in detail the necessary steps for the United States to return to the Plan of Action and the resumption of full implementation of all Plan of Action commitments by the United States and Iran, he continued. The negotiations were paused on 11 March due to external factors and to allow for Iran and the United States to address last outstanding bilateral issues. To that end, the European Union’s efforts to broker an agreement and restore the Plan of Action continued, he said, detailing its various engagements. “My message is: seize this opportunity to conclude the deal, based on the text that is on the table. The time to overcome the last outstanding issues, conclude the deal, and fully restore the JCPOA is now,” he emphasized.

Voicing grave concern about Iran’s nuclear developments, he noted that country’s continued accumulation of enriched uranium at 20 and 60 per cent, and the installation of more and more advanced centrifuges, among its other work in that regard. Iran’s nuclear activities are not only inconsistent with the nuclear provisions of the Plan of Action, but also raise serious non-proliferation concerns. Noting Iran’s recent decision to remove IAEA cameras from key nuclear facilities, he stressed that Iran’s decision to suspend the implementation of the Additional Protocol and Plan of Action transparency provisions on 23 February 2021 has substantially decreased IAEA’s access to relevant information on Iran’s nuclear programme. Voicing regret about the re-imposition of previously lifted United States unilateral sanctions, he said restoration of the Plan of Action is the only way for Iran to reap the full benefits of the Plan and reach its full economic potential.

"It is, therefore, important to show the necessary political will and pragmatism to restore the JCPOA on the basis of the text that’s on the table,” he said. Urging all Member States to refrain from actions and statements that increase regional and international tensions that could escalate a military build-up in the region and beyond, he reminded the Council that the origins of the Plan of Action are an exemplary outcome of effective multilateral diplomacy.

GERALDINE BYRNE NASON (Ireland), Facilitator for the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015), said the report provides a factual account of the activities that took place in the “2231 format” of the Security Council, covering the period from 8 December 2021 to 23 June 2022, with relevant communications and key aspects of the workings of the procurement channel. One Council meeting in the 2231 format was held on 23 June, discussing the findings and recommendations contained in the thirteenth report of the Secretary-General (document S/2022/490) on the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015), prior to its public release.

The 2231 format also had a discussion on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, on ballistic missile and space vehicle launches by Iran, and issues related to implementation of the resolution. During the reporting period, she sent seven official communications to Member States and the Coordinator of the Procurement Working Group of the Joint Commission, receiving 11 communications from Member States and the Coordinator. These communications included two regular quarterly reports by IAEA in March and May 2021, as well as eight updates. She stressed that IAEA’s work is essential to provide confidence for the international community that Iran’s nuclear programme is for exclusively peaceful purposes. The Director General’s reports also play a key role in this regard.

She noted that, during the reporting period, no new proposals were submitted to the Council through the procurement channel — which is a key transparency and confidence—building mechanism under the Plan of Action. That channel remains operational and ready to review proposals, and she encouraged all participants to the Plan, Member States and the private sector, to fully support and utilize it. Citing the Plan as a major achievement in nuclear non-proliferation, and an example of working together to resolve protracted issues through dialogue and diplomacy, she noted discussions between the parties are ongoing. It is crucial that all parties to the agreement uphold it in both letter and spirit, avoiding actions that undermine implementation of commitments, and ensuring its full and effective implementation.

Statements

RICHARD M. MILLS, JR. ( United States ), noting that his country had been prepared for months to conclude a deal based on the understandings negotiated in Vienna, said it could only conclude and implement a deal if Iran dropped its additional demands that are outside the scope of the Plan of Action. “Iran has yet to demonstrate any real urgency to conclude a deal in the current nuclear crisis and achieve important sanctions lifting,” he said, voicing concern about steps recently taken by that country which undermined IAEA verification and monitoring procedures. Spotlighting the Agency’s concerns that safeguard issues remain outstanding, he stressed that Iran must provide the required cooperation necessary to resolve those concerns without further delay. He condemned Iran’s ballistic and cruise missiles launched at Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, also detailing Iran’s other related activities. Iran’s continued proliferation of weapons to its proxies and partners in the region must stop, he stressed, urging the Council to be clear and united in condemning that country’s actions.

JUAN RAMÓN DE LA FUENTE RAMÍREZ ( Mexico ), calling the Plan of Action a successful example of multilateral diplomacy, said that it also represented an important shift in the way the Council leaving behind the sanctions regime and opting instead for cooperation. However, he expressed concern about reported certain activities, including, among others, the enrichment of uranium-235 to 60 per cent. To clear any doubt, IAEA must have access to evaluate and verify the nuclear programme’s status. He also urged the United States to lift sanctions against Iran, thus allowing for significant progress to be achieved. Noting that Member States were concerned about the broader security dynamic in the region, including the question of missiles and the transfer of weapons, he suggested separate agreements. Turning to the indirect negotiations facilitated by Qatar and the European Union between the United States and Iran, he called on the Council to support this dialogue, with a view to concluding negotiations in Vienna. The return to full compliance with resolution 2231 (2015) is essential to guarantee the peaceful development of the Iranian nuclear program while promoting stability in the Middle East. His country defended the right of all countries to benefit from peaceful uses of nuclear energy, he said. Nonetheless, “It is clear that this right is coupled with the obligation to comply with commitments and obligations under the NPT [Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons], including full cooperation with the IAEA.”

EDWIGE KOUMBY MISSAMBO ( Gabon ) urged all parties to actively engage to revive the agreement which was obtained after a long and arduous process. She noted that Iran continues to attach great interest in cooperating with IAEA, expressing hope that an agreement will be reached to allow the Agency to carry out its verification of all nuclear sites. It is important to assure all the parties and the international community that the provisions of resolution 2231 (2015) are respected. She also urged for unilateral coercive measures imposed on Iran be reconsidered, as they have a negative impact on the country's economy and contribute tensions that increase security risks. Stressing the importance of achieving the objectives of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, she said the Plan of Action is the ideal framework, and a tangible expression the desire to favour diplomatic and political channels in the settlement of disputes.

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ) noted that Iran’s nuclear programme has never been more advanced than it is today, pointing to its continued activities to improve its enrichment capabilities through developing, installing and using new advanced centrifuges. It has continued its rapid accumulation of uranium enriched up to 20 per cent and highly enriched uranium up to 60 per cent; and has continued to curtail IAEA monitoring, most recently switching off 27 monitoring cameras from 8 June, she said. Iran has also been producing uranium metal, which provides weapons-applicable knowledge. At its current rate, by the end of 2022, Iran is likely to have enough enriched material to rapidly produce highly enriched uranium at 90 per cent enrichment for several nuclear devices. Iran also continues to develop ballistic missiles in a way that is inconsistent with Annex B of resolution 2231 (2015). She went on to urge Tehran to take a deal on the table since March, which would return it to compliance with its commitments and Washington, D.C., to the deal — reversing Iran’s nuclear escalation and lifting United States sanctions related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

ZHANG JUN ( China ) said the previous United States Administration’s unilateral withdrawal from the Plan of Action and its launch of a maximum pressure campaign against Iran is the root cause of the current Iranian nuclear crisis. The United States should correct its mistake and lift all relevant unilateral sanctions and long-term jurisdictional measures against Iran so that it can fully partake of the economic dividends of the Plan of Action. Regarding the conclusion of negotiations, all parties must reject any interference and preserve hard-won results achieved to date. He voiced his objection to the politicization of IAEA’s mandate, pointing to the Iran-related resolution recently “forced through” by some countries and adopted by the Agency’s Board of Governors. Referring to the cooperation among the United States, United Kingdom and Australia on nuclear submarines, he noted that it is the first time since the Non-Proliferation Treaty was concluded that a nuclear-weapons State has openly transferred nuclear matter to a non‑nuclear‑weapon State. Regardless of how those three countries choose to name their nuclear submarine cooperation, its negative impact on the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue cannot be undone and the risk it poses to regional peace and stability cannot be changed.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) said it is more urgent than ever to get the deal done, because Iran’s nuclear programme is now more advanced than it has ever been. Tehran accelerated that development without any credible civil justification — in particular with uranium enriched up to 20 per cent and 60 per cent. It also undertook activities on uranium metal, which is not only prohibited by the Plan, but very sensitive due to the knowledge and know-how, which are useful for producing a nuclear weapon. Noting the irreversible consequences therein, he called on Tehran to stop that spiral, which will preclude any conclusion of the agreement. At the same time, Iran’s lack of cooperation with IAEA is of serious concern, as the Agency has reported that very soon it will no longer be able to restore the continuity of its knowledge of the Iranian programme, which is irreversible. He also expressed concern that Iran did not seize the opportunity created by Josep Borrell's visit to Tehran and the indirect talks with the United States, further adding new issues outside the Plan with maximalist and unrealistic demands. The agreement negotiated in Vienna continues to provide non‑proliferation benefits to the international community, he said, adding that it is also in Iran’s interest, as it offers significant sanctions relief. However, the window of opportunity is closing, he stressed.

TRINE SKARBOEVIK HEIMERBACK ( Norway ) commended efforts by IAEA to maintain the possibility of a credible continuation of its verification and monitoring activities in Iran. Expressing deep regret about Iran’s recent decision to remove the Agency’s equipment, she also voiced concern about its deliberate steps to reduce its nuclear-related commitments. Iran’s non-observance of limitations set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, continued work on enrichment capacity, stockpiling of highly enriched uranium, and irreversible enrichment research and development, is deeply concerning. She also called upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.

CAROLYN OPPONG-NTIRI ( Ghana ) stressed that, within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action lies the pragmatic balance for Iran’s need for the peaceful use of nuclear energy for its developmental purposes and the imperatives for non‑proliferation and even regional security. The efforts to reactivate the Plan of Action should not be stalled by pre-conditions nor by a maximalist approach, she emphasized. This implies that unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran should be lifted and that the commitments of Iran should be assumed. Underlining the need for Iran to abide by its obligations under the Treaty on the Non‑Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and its safeguards agreement, as well as other nuclear-related commitments, including the Additional Protocol, she urged unimpeded access for Agency to conduct its verification and monitoring activities. “The question of non-proliferation is today much more critical to international peace and security, and all parties must work constructively to assure the safeguards,” she stressed.

SANDEEP ARYA ( India ) noted that his country supports the full and effective implementation of resolution 2231 (2015) and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and values the efforts of IAEA to implement the Agency’s verification and monitoring mandate. He also said that his country attaches importance to the Agency’s ability to provide assurance of the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme. Noting the recent reports of the Agency, he urged Iran to cooperate constructively with IAEA towards addressing all outstanding safeguards issues and verification and monitoring activities.

MICHAEL KIBOINO ( Kenya ) echoed the Secretary-General’s call for Iran and the United States to demonstrate the flexibility required to reach a compromise on the outstanding issues and to return to full implementation of the Plan of Action and resolution 2231 (2015). Urging all participant in the negotiations to bring the Agreement back to its full operationalization, he said he looked forward to an outcome that provides a clear and practical road map. That road map should ensure all parties adhere to their commitments under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, including the lifting of additional sanctions and all retaliatory measures, and safeguard the equipment and verification and monitoring work of IAEA. Encouraging Iran to implement fully its Safeguards Agreement and voluntary transparency and implementations measures with the Agency, he noted that the efforts to establish the Plan of Action were geared to, inter alia, ensuring the economic and technological development of Iran in the area of peaceful nuclear activities.

LANA ZAKI NUSSEIBEH ( United Arab Emirates ) voiced concern over Iran’s continued expansion of enrichment activities, including uranium enriched to 20 per cent and 60 percent levels, and the accelerated development and deployment of advanced centrifuges — as well as its decision to stop implementation of necessary transparency measures, including the recent removal of IAEA’s surveillance cameras. She expressed hope that Tehran will clarify and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues. She also reaffirmed that the right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes requires compliance with relevant Council resolutions and full cooperation with IAEA, calling on Iran to build confidence in its nuclear activities. Citing the use of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles used by the Houthi terrorist group in attacks against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, she stressed that such abhorrent terrorist attacks have been widely condemned, including by the Council. She called for de-escalation and steps to ease regional tension, with the international community working to counter the increasing availability of advanced technology and weapons to non-State actors, which represents a growing threat to international peace and security and destabilizes the region.

Ms. BYRNE NASON ( Ireland ) expressed deep concern about Iran’s actions regarding its nuclear-related commitments under the Plan of Action, particularly its accumulation of considerable stocks of 20 per cent and 60 per cent enriched uranium; experiments in uranium metal production; development and increasing use of new and advanced centrifuges; and associated irreversible knowledge gains. She also expressed concern regarding the consequences of the decision to remove IAEA cameras and other equipment from various sites around Iran. It is essential that Iran cooperate fully, and without prevarication, with IAEA, in all aspects of its safeguards obligations and commitments, including, the provisional application of the Additional Protocol. She also shared concerns about Iran’s ongoing ballistic missile and space launch activity, urging the country to reconsider actions that undermine trust. Noting that during the reporting period, the United States re‑instated waivers on civilian nuclear projects, which will facilitate the implementation of these activities, she called on the United States to meet its commitments on the lifting of sanctions; to refrain from the imposition of new sanctions; and to take all necessary steps to facilitate the full implementation of the Plan of Action and resolution 2231 (2015).

RONALDO COSTA FILHO ( Brazil ) reiterated that the Iranian nuclear issue can only be resolved by peaceful and diplomatic means, in accordance with international law. In a context of renewed tensions and risks in the Middle East, the Plan of Action provides a suitable framework for dialogue among the parties concerned, he said, adding his hope that mutual understanding will prevail and that all parties involved will demonstrate the flexibility and constructiveness necessary to achieve that goal. Pending the conclusion of ongoing negotiations, he called upon all parties to refrain from any further actions that may jeopardize a possible and necessary agreement on the issue. He went on to express regret that, since 23 February 2021, the Agency`s verification and monitoring activities of nuclear-related commitments under the Plan of Action have been seriously affected. In that regard, he welcomed the efforts of the Director General of IAEA to preserve the Agency's ability to fulfil its independent and technical role in the implementation of safeguards in Iran.

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ) expressed appreciation for the Ireland delegation’s high level of professionalism in effectively coordinating the facilitation of the “2231 format”. However, he pointed out that, unlike the Facilitator’s semi-annual report, today's briefing by the Facilitator was not agreed by consensus in the “2231 format” and that a number of premises set out there in raises questions for his delegation. Unfortunately, this has somewhat tarnished the overall positive impression of the Facilitator's role by the representative of Ireland, he said, expressing hope that in the future the Facilitator of the “2231 format” will restore the practice of consensus-based agreement on their statements before the Council. He went on to say that the Plan of Action is a symbol of the parties’ capacity to reach agreement despite considerable divergences on positions. Unfortunately, that balance was disrupted in 2018 with the United States’ unilateral departure from the Plan of Action and its subsequent steps. The United States’ illegitimate unilateral sanctions and its policy of maximum pressure on Iran is the main cause of the current problems plaguing the Plan of Acton. All of Iran’s subsequent steps were a reaction to the United States’ destructive measures, and not an individual departure by Tehran from its obligations. He voiced regret that that causal link was not fully made clear in the Secretary-General's report, adding that that was not the first time of such a case.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ), Council President for June, speaking in his national capacity, said that, since March, a possible, good and fair agreement has been waiting for Iran’s approval. However, requests that go outside the perimeter of the core of the agreement do not contribute to the process. He expressed concern over the second Iranian test launch of a domestic satellite vehicle on 26 June, as well as inconsistent activities that are in clear violation of paragraph 3 of Annex B to resolution 2231 (2015). Noting the Secretariat visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates revealed that Iran has conducted transfer of unmanned aerial vehicle systems and capabilities to non-State actors, he urged that country to stop such activities. He expressed disappointment over the recent decision to shut down IAEA cameras of the Online Enrichment Monitor and he called on Iran to fully cooperate with the Agency. Escalatory steps or provocations will not help Iran and do not contribute to the process. He voiced hope that the frank engagement of the international community will encourage Iran to seize the momentum towards concluding a comprehensive, forward looking and far-reaching agreement.

Ms. BYRNE NASON ( Ireland ), taking the floor for a second time, expressed surprise at comments from the Russian Federation’s delegate, as her statement was circulated on 29 June as a courtesy to other delegates. It reflected her views on the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015) over the past six months and was not a negotiated text. Nor has it ever been, she added, recalling the established practice of the Facilitator’s statement not been negotiated but circulated as a courtesy. Further, her delegation has worked to maintain an inclusive overall approach, she said.

FERGUS JOHN ECKERSLEY ( United Kingdom ), adding that he agreed with Ireland’s delegate, said Facilitators’ reports have always been agreed upon by consensus — which was the case this time — but that has never been the case with their statements in such meetings, and there was no need to change the established process.

Mr. POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ), taking the floor a second time, said that, if one of the Council members were to speak before that organ as an individual authorized by the Council to carry out certain activities, then the messages conveyed should at least not run counter to or raise questions for Council members. Ireland is not the first State to carry out a facilitator role, he said, noting that predecessors approached the matter with more care and attention. Reaffirming his delegation’s positive assessment of the work of Ireland’s delegation, he voiced regret that there were certain misunderstandings at the last juncture. Had everything been done correctly, then the Facilitator would not have had to justify how the report was prepared.

Mr. MILLS ( United States ) fully concurred with the remarks by the United Kingdom’s representative, reassuring Ireland’s delegation that everything was done correctly. It was his understanding that the norm for many years was that Facilitators’ statements were circulated as a courtesy, which is all that is required. There was no reason to change that process, he said, adding that he believes that Ireland’s delegation has followed all norms and requirements for its role.

THOMAS PETER ZAHNEISEN ( Germany ) said that, despite the strong belief that restoring the Plan of Action is both urgently required and possible, prospects have become very tenuous — all the more regrettable since a viable deal to restore the Plan has been on the table since early March. Unfortunately, also in Doha, Iran has not seized the current chance for compliance but has instead insisted on demands that go well beyond the scope of the Plan. Tehran’s worrisome nuclear escalation includes the extensive use of advanced centrifuges for industrial purposes way beyond the Plan’s limits, he stressed, expressing equally grave concern that it has continued to curtail IAEA’s verification and monitoring activities. He urged Tehran to fully cooperate with IAEA. That country’s development of ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology, are inconsistent with paragraph 3 of Annex B. Further, Iran’s delivery of missile technology or related services or knowhow to armed groups is destabilizing the region and must end immediately.

MAJID TAKHT RAVANCHI ( Iran ) said certain Council members that have disregarded their obligations under the Plan of Action and resolution 2231 (2015) and continue to ignore the underlying causes of the current situation. While Iran’s nuclear commitments were connected to the lifting of all sanctions and normalization of its trade and economic relations, the fact is that sanctions are still in place. The United States withdrew from the agreement on 8 May 2018, and re-imposed unilateral sanctions, putting unparalleled pressure on other countries to either disregard their obligations or face punishment — unprecedented in the history of the Council. Despite the enormous difficulties faced as a result of the sanctions, Iran decided to continue honouring its commitments, validated 15 times by IAEA after being promised by European participants that they would compensate the losses Iran suffered. Unfortunately, those promises were disregarded, leaving Iran with no choice but to utilize its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the Plan to partially suspend its commitments on 8 May 2019. Iran has demanded verifiable and objective guarantees from the United States that the Plan will not be torpedoed again, he said. However, that Government’s unrealistic and rigid approach has led to the current stalemate.

Nonetheless, when other parties fulfil all of their obligations, he said his Government will immediately reverse all of its steps — although the sufferings of its people are nearly completely irreversible. Noting that IAEA continues its activities in Iran without hindrance, he stressed that the peaceful nuclear programme has been under the most robust and intrusive nuclear verification, monitoring and transparency measures during the history of non-proliferation. The Agency's recent claims are based solely on erroneous and fabricated information provided by Israel, doing everything in its power to kill the Plan of Action. As a result, Tehran has decided to suspend certain measures that were not covered by the safeguards agreement. However, he noted it is willing to continue engaging with IAEA to address concerns and misunderstandings, as long as the issues are technical and non-political. The ball is in the United States’ court, he stressed, and if it acts realistically, the agreement is not out of reach. Categorically rejecting baseless accusations made against Iran during the meeting, he further noted that its space and missile programmes fall outside the purview or competence of resolution 2231 (2015). He cited the United States military build‑up and certain European countries’ supply of lethal weapons to regional countries, transforming the region into a ticking time bomb. He also stressed that Israel’s destabilizing, malicious and terrorist activities are another key source of regional insecurity and are always accompanied by Washington, D.C.’s, support.