Security Council 1518 Sanctions Committee Removes Three Entries from Its Sanctions List

On 19 May 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) removed the following entries from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities:

A. Individuals

IQi.072 Name: 1: KHALAF 2: M. 3: M. 4: AL-DULAYMI

Name (original script): خلف م. م. الدليمي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 25 Jan. 1932 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Khalaf Al Dulaimi Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: No. H0044232 (Iraqi) National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

A. Entities and other groups

IQe.201 Name: MIDCO FINANCIAL, S.A.

A.k.a.: MIDCO FINANCE, S.A. F.k.a.: na Address: na Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information: Federal No. CH-660-0-469-982-0 (Switzerland)

IQe.202 Name: MONTANA MANAGEMENT, INC.

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Panama Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

