Security Council Press Statement on Killing of Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States):

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and the injury of another journalist in the Palestinian city of Jenin on 11 May 2022.

The members of the Security Council conveyed their sympathy and deepest condolences to the victim’s family.

The members of the Security Council called for an immediate, thorough, transparent, and fair and impartial investigation into her killing, and stressed the need to ensure accountability.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that journalists should be protected as civilians.

The members of the Security Council stressed that they continued to monitor the situation closely.