Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends Two Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 1 April 2022, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entries below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.430 Name: 1: EMRAAN 2: ALI 3: 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 4 Jul. 1967 POB: Rio Claro, Trinidad and Tobago Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Abu Jihad TNT Nationality: a) Trinidad and Tobago b) United States of America Passport no: a) Trinidad and Tobago number TB162181 (issued on 27 January 2015, expired 26 January 2020) b) United States of America number 420985453 (expired 6 February 2017) National identification no: Trinidad and Tobago 19670704052 Address: a) United States of America (in detention, Federal Detention Center – Miami, Register Number: 10423-509) b) #12 Rio Claro Mayaro Road, Rio Claro, Trinidad and Tobago (previous location 2008-March 2015) c) #7 GUAYAGUAYARE Road, Rio Claro, Trinidad and Tobago (previous location circa 2003) d) United States of America (previous location- January 1991-2008) Listed on: 23 Nov. 2021 ( Amended on 1 Apr. 2022 ) Other information: Senior member of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Recruited for ISIL and instructed individuals to perpetrate terrorist acts via online video . Physical description: height 176 cm, weight 73 kg, medium built, colour of eyes- brown, colour of hair- black/bald, complexion- brown. Speaks English. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

B. Entities and other groups

QDe.161 Name: ISLAMIC STATE IN IRAQ AND THE LEVANT - KHORASAN (ISIL- K)

A.k.a.: a) ISIL KHORASAN b) ISLAMIC STATE’S KHORASAN PROVINCE c) ISIS WILAYAT KHORASAN d) ISIL’S SOUTH ASIA BRANCH e) SOUTH ASIAN CHAPTER OF ISIL f) The Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham—Khorasan Province g) The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria—Khorasan h) Islamic State of Iraq and Levant in Khorasan Province i) Islamic State Khurasan j) ISIS-K k) ISISK l) IS-Khorasan F.k.a.: na Address: na Listed on: 14 May 2019 ( Amended on 1 Apr. 2022 ) Other information: Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan (ISIL - K) was formed on January 10, 2015 by a former Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132) commander and was established by former Taliban faction commanders who swore an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115)). ISIL – K has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks in both Afghanistan and Pakistan. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.