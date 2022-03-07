Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Adds One Entry to Its Sanctions List

On 7 March 2022, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

B. Entities and Other Groups

QDe.168 Name: KHATIBA AL-TAWHID WAL-JIHAD (KTJ)

Name (original script): Катиба ат-Таухид валь-Джихад

A.k.a.: a) JANNAT OSHIKLARI b) Jama`at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad F.k.a.: JANNAT OSHIKLARI Address: na Listed on: 7 Mar. 2022 Other information: Khatiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (formerly known as Jannat Oshiklari) is a terrorist organization operating under the umbrella of the international terrorist organization Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137). The group mainly operates in the provinces of Hama, Idlib and Ladhiqiyah, in the Syrian Arab Republic, and also conduct operations in Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Afghanistan, Ukraine. The number of fighters of KTJ is about 500. KTJ also cooperates with such terrorist organizations as Khatiba Imam al-Bukhari (QDe.158) and the Islamic Jihad Group (QDe.119). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

In accordance with paragraph 55 of resolution 2368 (2017), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above entry at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.