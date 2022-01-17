Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Removes 3 Entries from Its Sanctions List

On 17 January 2022, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the entries below from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List.

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, no longer apply to the names set out below:

B. Entities

QDe.071 Name: AL-HARAMAIN ISLAMIC FOUNDATION

A.k.a.: a) Vazir b) Vezir F.k.a.: na Address: a) (64 Poturmahala, Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina) b) Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Listed on: 13 Mar. 2002 (amended on 26 Dec. 2003, 16 Sep. 2008, 16 Jun. 2011, 9 May 2018, 6 Dec. 2019) Other information: Under criminal investigation by the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina as of Nov. 2007. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

QDe.072 Name: AL-HARAMAIN ISLAMIC FOUNDATION (SOMALIA)

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Somalia Listed on: 13 Mar. 2002 (amended on 13 Dec. 2011, 15 Jun. 2015, 1 May 2019) Other information: Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

QDe.103 Name: AL-HARAMAIN FOUNDATION (INDONESIA)

A.k.a.: Yayasan Al-Manahil-Indonesia F.k.a.: na Address: (Jalan Laut Sulawesi Blok DII/4, Kavling Angkatan Laut Duren Sawit, Jakarta Timur 13440 Indonesia (at time of listing); Tel.: 021-86611265 and 021-86611266; Fax.: 021-8620174) Listed on: 26 Jan. 2004 (amended on 21 Mar. 2012, 1 May 2019) Other information: Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

