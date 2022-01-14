Security Council Press Statement on Yemen

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Mona Juul (Norway):

The members of the Security Council condemned the Houthi seizure and detention of the UAE-flagged vessel, RWABEE, off the coast of Yemen on 2 January 2022. They demanded the immediate release of the vessel and its crew and underscored the necessity of ensuring the crew’s safety and well-being until their release. They called on all sides to resolve the issue quickly and underlined the importance of freedom of navigation in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, in accordance with international law.

The members of the Security Council recalled their condemnation of the increasing number of incidents off the coast of Yemen, including attacks on civilian and commercial ships, which pose a significant risk to the maritime security of vessels in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea.

The members of the Security Council urged all parties to de-escalate the situation in Yemen and to engage constructively with the United Nations Special Envoy in order to return to inclusive political talks.