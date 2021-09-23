Deeply Saddened by Passing of John Ruggie, Secretary-General Hails Former Assistant Secretary-General’s Key Role in Crafting Millennium Development Goals

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

We were deeply saddened at the passing on 16 September of John Ruggie, former United Nations Assistant Secretary‑General and close adviser to Secretaries‑General.

Mr. Ruggie was a renowned scholar and academic who brought his wisdom and vision to several landmark United Nations initiatives.

He played a key role in crafting the Millennium Development Goals and contributed to the launch of the United Nations Global Compact in 2000. He was also the architect of the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The “Ruggie Principles”, as they have become known, have since made their way into numerous national laws and have helped to shape and elevate the importance of human rights in business.

The Secretary-General conveys his deepest condolences to John Ruggie’s family and he trusts that they will take comfort in the immense impact he had on the world.