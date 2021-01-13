Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attacks by Armed Combatants on National Forces, Peacekeepers in Central African Republic

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attacks by unidentified armed combatants on Central African national defence and security forces and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) near Bangui. A peacekeeper from Rwanda was killed and another injured.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased peacekeeper, as well as to the people and Government of Rwanda. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. He calls on the Central African Republic authorities to take all the necessary measures to ensure accountability for these heinous attacks.

The Secretary-General remains very concerned over continued destabilization efforts by armed groups in the Central African Republic and calls on all parties to stop violence and engage in meaningful dialogue. He commends the continued engagement of the United Nations peacekeepers in their efforts to protect civilians and preserve national stability.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations, working closely with national, regional and international partners, to support the cause of peace in the Central African Republic.