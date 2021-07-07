Benjamin Swanson of United Kingdom Appointed Assistant Secretary-General, Office of Internal Oversight Services

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Benjamin Swanson of the United Kingdom as Assistant Secretary‑General in the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS). He succeeds David Muchoki Kanja of Kenya, to whom the Secretary-General is deeply grateful for his dedicated service to the Organization.

Mr. Swanson joined OIOS in 2013, where he served as Deputy Director, based in Nairobi, until 2015. During that time, he held responsibilities in the management, oversight and quality assurance for cases in East and Central African peacekeeping missions involving fraud and corruption, serious misconduct and sexual exploitation and abuse. In 2016, Mr. Swanson was promoted to Director of the Investigations Division of OIOS based in New York where he was responsible for development of the Division’s strategic and operational plans, as well as the overall management of some 89 staff.

Mr. Swanson’s service with the United Nations follows a 30-year career in United Kingdom Law Enforcement, where, in successively more senior roles, his work focused on investigations related to serious and major crime, fraud, money‑laundering and organized crime.

He holds a Master of Counter Fraud and Corruption Studies from Portsmouth University, a Bachelor of Laws degree from Northumbria University and a Bachelor of Science degree in management from the University of Sunderland.