Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Adds Two Entries to Its Sanctions List

On 29 December 2021, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entries specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.432 Name: 1: ASHRAF 2: AL-QIZANI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): أشرف القيزاني

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 5 Oct. 1991 POB: El Gouazine, Dahmani, Governorate of Le Kef, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ashraf al-Gizani b) Abu ‘Ubaydah al-Kafi c) Achref Ben Fethi Ben Mabrouk Guizani d) Achraf Ben Fathi Ben Mabrouk Guizani Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: na National identification no: 13601334, Tunisia Address: na Listed on: 29 Dec. 2021 Other information: Senior member of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Recruited for ISIL and instructed individuals to perpetrate terrorist acts via online video. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

B. Entities and other groups

QDe.167 Name: JUND AL-KHILAFAH IN TUNISIA (JAK-T)

Name (original script): جند الخلافة في تونس

A.k.a.: a) ISIL-Tunisia b) ISIL-Tunisia Province c) Soldiers of the Caliphate d) Jund al-Khilafa e) Jund al Khilafah f) Jund al-Khilafah fi Tunis g) Soldiers of the Caliphate in Tunisia h) Tala I Jund al-Khilafah i) Vanguards of the Soldiers of the Caliphate j) Daesh Tunisia k) Ajnad F.k.a: na Address: na Listed on: 29 Dec. 2021 Other information: Formed in November 2014. Associated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

In accordance with paragraph 55 of resolution 2368 (2017), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above entries at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.