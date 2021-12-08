Security Council 1518 Sanctions Committee Removes Two Entries from Its Sanctions List

On 8 December 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) removed the following entries from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individuals

IQi.029 Name: 1: MAHMUD 2: DHIYAB 3: AL-AHMED 4: na

Name (original script): محمود ذياب الأحمد

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1953 POB: a) Baghdad, Iraq b) Mosul, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

IQi.034 Name: 1: HUSAM 2: MUHAMMAD 3: AMIN 4: AL-YASSIN

Name (original script): حسام محمد أمين الياسين

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 1953 b) 1958 POB: Tikrit, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

Press releases concerning changes to the Committee’s Sanctions List may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/press-releases.

The updated version of the Committee’s Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/materials.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List and is accessible at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.