Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Adds One Entry to Its Sanctions List

On 23 November 2021, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.430 Name: 1: EMRAAN 2: ALI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 4 Jul. 1967 POB: Rio Claro, Trinidad and Tobago

Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Abu Jihad TNT Nationality: a) Trinidad and Tobago b) United States of America Passport no: a) Trinidad and Tobago TB162181 (issued on 27 January 2015, expired 26 January 2020) b) United States of America, 420985453 (expired 6 February 2017) National identification no: Trinidad and Tobago 19670704052 Address: a) United States of America (in detention, Federal Detention Center ‑ Miami, Register Number: 10423-509 b) #12 Rio Claro Mayaro Road, Rio Claro, Trinidad (previous location 2008-March 2015) c) #7 GUAYAGUAYARE Road, Rio Claro, Trinidad (previous location circa 2003) d) United States of America (previous location- January 1991-2008) Listed on: 23 November 2021 Other information: Senior member of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Recruited for ISIL and instructed individuals to perpetrate terrorist acts via online video. Physical description: height 176 cm, weight 73 kg, medium built, colour of eyes- brown, colour of hair- black/bald, complexion- brown. Speaks English. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

In accordance with paragraph 55 of resolution 2368 (2017), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above entry at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

