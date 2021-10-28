Security Council Press Statement on Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Martin Kimani (Kenya):

The members of the Security Council expressed serious concern about the military takeover in Sudan on 25 October, the suspension of some transitional institutions, the declaration of a state of emergency and the detention of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as other civilian members of the transitional government.

The members of the Security Council called for the immediate release of all those who have been detained by the military authorities, and in this regard, took note of the reported return of Prime Minister Hamdok to his residence. They also called upon all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, refrain from the use of violence and emphasized the importance of full respect for human rights, including the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

The members of the Security Council called upon Sudan’s military authorities to restore the civilian-led transitional government on the basis of the Constitutional Document and other foundational documents of the transition. They urged all stakeholders to engage in dialogue without preconditions in order to enable the full implementation of the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement, which underpin Sudan’s democratic transition.

The members of the Security Council expressed their solidarity with the people of Sudan and affirmed their readiness to support efforts to realize Sudan’s democratic transition in a manner that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future. The members of the Security Council underscored that any attempt to undermine the democratic transition process in Sudan puts at risk Sudan’s security, stability and development. The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and national unity of Sudan.

The members of the Security Council expressed their strong support for regional and subregional efforts, including by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the African Union and the League of Arab States, and underscored the importance of their continued engagement in Sudan. In this regard, the members of the Security Council took note of the African Union Peace and Security Council’s communiqué of 26 October 2021 (PSC/PR/COMM.1041 (2021)).

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) in implementation of its mandate.

The members of the Security Council expressed their intention to continue to closely monitor the situation in Sudan.