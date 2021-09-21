Print
Press Release
SC/14642
21 September 2021

Security Council 1518 Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List

On 21 September 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) removed the following entry from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities:

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.018 Name: BAGHDAD STOCK EXCHANGE A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: The White Palace, Al Nidhal Street, P.O. Box 5157, Baghdad,Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

Press releases concerning changes to the Committee’s Sanctions List may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/press-releases.

The updated version of the Committee’s Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/materials

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List and is accessible at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.

Iraq
