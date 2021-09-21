Security Council 1518 Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List

On 21 September 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) removed the following entry from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities:

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.018 Name: BAGHDAD STOCK EXCHANGE A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: The White Palace, Al Nidhal Street, P.O. Box 5157, Baghdad,Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

