Security Council Renews Mandate of United Nations Support Mission in Libya to 30 September, Adopting Resolution 2595 (2021)

The Security Council today decided to extend until 30 September the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) as an integrated special political mission.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2595 (2021), the Council said that the Mission will carry out its mandate as set out in resolution 2542 (2020) and paragraph 16 of resolution 2570 (2021).

Speaking after vote, the representative of the Russian Federation, emphasizing the central role that the United Nations is playing in Libya, said that today’s technical rollover will enable Council members to focus on a mutually acceptable solution to outstanding questions regarding the Mission’s functioning. All efforts should aim at helping the Libyan people stick to the timetable for presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 December, he said, expressing hope that all Council members share that goal.

The representative of the United States recalled the Independent Strategic Review of UNSMIL (document S/2021/716), which stated that the situation on the ground has changed since the Mission’s mandate was last renewed. Among other things, it recommended that the Head of Mission should be relocated to Tripoli to engage with Libyan stakeholders following the 23 October 2020 ceasefire agreement. He called on all Council members to work together expeditiously to adopt a mandate that adopts the Review’s recommendations. “We cannot fail the Libyan people at this critical moment,” he added.

