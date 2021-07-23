Security Council Presidential Statement Condemns Announcement on Further Reopening in Fenced-Off Varosha Area of Cyprus

The Security Council condemned today the 20 July announcement by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders on the further reopening of a part of the fenced-off Varosha area in Cyprus, calling for the immediate reversal of that course of action and for the reversal of all steps taken on Varosha since October 2020.

In a presidential statement (document S/PRST/2021/13) presented by France, Council President for July, the 15-member organ reiterated that any attempt to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants is inadmissible. It expressed regret over those unilateral actions that run contrary to previous Council resolutions and statements.

The Council went on to stress the importance of full respect and implementation for its resolutions, including the transfer of Varosha to United Nations administration, and of respect for freedom of movement for the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

Further by the text, the Council reaffirmed its commitment to an enduring, comprehensive and just settlement, in accordance with the wishes of the Cypriot people and based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality, as set out in relevant Council resolutions.

