Security Council 1518 Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List

On 30 June 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) removed the following entry from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities:

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.116 Name: STATE CONTRACTING WATER AND SEWAGE PROJECTS COMPANY

A.k.a.: a) STATE ORGANIZATION FOR WATER AND SEWAGE b) GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR WATER AND SEWAGE PROJECTS c) GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR IMPLEMENTING WATER AND SEWERAGE PROJECTS d) GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR OPERATION WATER AND SEWERAGE PROJECTS F.k.a.: na Address: a) Street no. 52, Alwiya, Al-Nahtha, near P.O. Box 5738, Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 1011, Basil Square, Baghdad, Iraq c) P.O. Box 1011, Al Wathba Square, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

