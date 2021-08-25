Note: Owing to the liquidity crisis and the current COVID-19 pandemic impacting our Organization, only a partial summary of today's Caribbean Regional Seminar is available at this time. The complete summary will be issued later as Press Release GA/COL/3349.

Opening Remarks

KEISHA ANIYA MCGUIRE ( Grenada ), Chair of the Special Committee on the Situation with Regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, declared the Caribbean Regional Seminar on Decolonization open. She thanked Dominica for hosting the event and for its resolute support for the United Nations decolonization agenda. The Seminar was originally scheduled to be held in May, in commemoration of the International Week of Solidarity with the Peoples of Non-Self-Governing Territories, only to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, she explained.

In 2021, the Special Committee’s focus is on charting a dynamic course for decolonization in light of both the pandemic and the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism, she continued. Non-Self-Governing Territories have been significantly affected by the pandemic, she said, emphasizing that its immediate and long-term effects must be addressed as the global economy recovers. Whereas some Territories have seen low rates of infection due to their geographical remoteness as well as travel restrictions and border closures, many others experienced a larger number of infections and deaths, she said, noting that administering Powers cooperated expeditiously with the relevant authorities to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

“The Territories’ fight against the pandemic continues,” she declared. “Their journey for recovery needs to be supported.” The Seminar is another opportunity for the Special Committee to look at each Territory’s situation in light of the pandemic, she added. Despite travel constraints, participants from several Territories are in attendance, as well as experts and representatives of Member States, including administering Powers, she said, stressing that the Special Committee will listen to all views, as they are critical for advancing the decolonization agenda.

KENNETH DARROUX, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Affairs of Dominica , spoke on behalf of the host country, welcoming participants to “the nature island of the world”. He emphasized his country’s ambition to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation. Noting that the world is locked in battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that until recently, Dominica would have been able to boast no more than 200 coronavirus cases — most imported — with zero community spread and no deaths. Recent days saw a surge in cases, but the resilience of Dominica’s people will see the country through, he added.

The pandemic has been daunting for all small island developing States, he continued. It also exposed or exacerbated inequalities and threatened to reverse development gains. He went on to say that Dominica fully subscribes to the importance of the Special Committee and the significance of the United Nations decolonization agenda, which has advanced significantly since the General Assembly, through resolution 1514, adopted the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples in 1960.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in a statement delivered by a Secretariat representative, said Non-Self-Governing Territories are no exception to the dramatic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I welcome and encourage efforts by the administering Powers to distribute vaccines to the Territories,” he added. “We must ensure that no one and no Territories are left behind in the fight against the pandemic.”

He noted that, despite the difficulties brought on by COVID-19, the last year saw some progress in decolonization efforts. He cited, in particular, New Caledonia’s second referendum on its future status in October 2020, with a third consultation to follow in December 2021; the General Assembly’s declaration of 2021-2030 as the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism; and the Special Committee’s success in conducting its work in a virtual format. “Let us keep working to build on the Committee’s achievements, increase political will and together advance and complete decolonization,” he emphasized. “The 17 remaining Territories deserve our strongest support.”

Organization of Work

With the Seminar adopting its agenda (document PRS/2021/CRP.1) and provisional programme of work (document PRS/2021/CRP.2), the Chair appointed the representatives of Dominica and Indonesia as Vice-Chairs and the representative of Côte d’Ivoire as Rapporteur.

Discussion I

The Seminar then held a discussion on the theme “Role of the Special Committee in devising new strategies and setting new objectives for the advancement of the decolonization agenda”, focusing in particular on assessing and reviewing the actions taken during the Third International Decade and on intensifying cooperation with the administering Powers, the Non-Self-Governing Territories and other stakeholders.

Ms. MCGUIRE ( Grenada ), Chair of the Special Committee, said the momentum of the Third Decade must be preserved and strengthened, adding that, during those 10 years, and despite financial constraints, the Special Committee reinvigorated its visiting missions, on a case by case basis — including to New Caledonia in the run-up to that Territory’s 2018 and 2020 referendums, and to Montserrat in 2019 — and further missions are under consideration. The Special Committee also aims to continue its informal dialogue with administering Powers, which began in 2013.

She went on to state that the Special Committee’s annual meetings with the Secretary-General are a useful tool for exploring innovative ways to use his good offices in advancing the decolonization agenda. Going forward, the voices of the Non-Self-Governing Territories must play a fundamental role in order for the Special Committee to carry out its mandate effectively, she said, describing the Seminar as an opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue and to bring fresh ideas to the table.

The representative of Sierra Leone asked how many more International Decades must pass before it is possible to declare the end of colonialism. Emphasizing the need for fresh and creative approaches, including an updated plan of action with clear benchmarks, she suggested that the Special Committee adopt constructive collaboration to help Territories achieve political maturity and economic sustainability; ensure the effective participation of women in its work; ensure that each Territory is handled on a case-by-case basis; and encourage administering Powers to adhere to their responsibilities, including the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The Special Committee should also undertake at least one visiting mission per year, she added.

The representative of Indonesia similarly wondered “how many more international decades we can afford”, emphasizing that renewed commitment and pragmatic efforts are more needed than ever. The presence of so many participants in Dominica despite the pandemic demonstrates the importance of regional seminars, he said. Emphasizing that the Special Committee must always remember there is no one-size-fits-all solution for Non-Self-Governing Territories, he said delisting must therefore be carried out on a case-by-case basis. Equally important is ongoing dialogue with the administering Powers and other partners, he added.

The representative of the Russian Federation described the decolonization Declaration, which was submitted to the General Assembly in draft form by the delegation of the Soviet Union in 1960, as among the greatest achievements of the United Nations. It resulted in the creation of more than 80 Member States and changed the world for good, he added. Going into the Fourth Decade, however, one may wonder how many decades will be needed to complete the decolonization process, he noted. Going forward, the Special Committee can play not only a consultative role, but also a mediation role, he said, adding that it should also consider whether to present Territories with different options for self-determination. He went on to echo the Secretary-General’s call for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in all Territories, adding that Russian vaccines are available for all who need them.

The representative of Venezuela , associating himself with the statements to be delivered by Azerbaijan on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement and Mexico on behalf of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), described the pandemic as a global systemic crisis that makes the Territories even more vulnerable and demonstrates the need to strengthen the decolonization agenda.

The representative of Argentina recalled that the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the separation of the Chagos Archipelago in 1965, emphasized, among other things, the crucial role played by the General Assembly and the Special Committee in overseeing implementation of the responsibilities of administering Powers and ensuring that decolonization processes are completed in full. The Court also noted that self-determination is not applicable in cases involving populations who do not constitute a people.

The representative of Chile said the Special Committee can count on his delegation’s full support during the Seminar.

The representative of Syria described decolonization as a critical issue for her country, which sincerely hopes the Fourth Decade will be the last.

NATALIO D. WHEATLEY, Deputy Premier of the British Virgin Islands , urged the Special Committee to pay renewed attention to the seven Caribbean Territories, some of which are “low-hanging fruit” for self-determination. The status quo must not be assumed to be the end of their journey, and nor should the idea of a “modern partnership” mask the colonial relationship between Territories and administering Powers, he emphasized. Substantial progress during the Fourth Decade will require more time, energy and resources to implement resolutions and decisions, he said, calling for creative and innovative approaches to achieve desired outcomes.

Going forward, the Special Committee and the United Nations more broadly have an essential role to play, he continued. “The peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories are depending on you to provide some measure of international accountability in the relationship between the administering Powers, the Non-Self-Governing Territories and the United Nations itself.” Providing an update on the situation in the British Virgin Islands, he said the Territory’s duly elected Government is focused on recovery from hurricanes Irma and Maria, building climate resilience, improving the governance framework and raising public awareness of self-determination ahead of a constitutional review. Its efforts are well-supported by the United Nations, especially in the area of sustainable development, he said, adding that the Territory is shouldering its share of regional responsibility to shape a partnership between the Organization and the Caribbean that responds to the vulnerabilities of small island developing States.

He went on to share real concerns about the possibility that the administering Power will roll back self-government in the British Virgin Islands. Recalling that he spoke at length about a commission of inquiry, established by the former Governor and backed by the United Kingdom, in his last address to the Special Committee in June, he said that during the same meeting, the representative of Antigua and Barbuda reiterated the Caribbean Community’s concern over how the commission of inquiry was established without prior consultation with the duly elected Government, civil society or the business sector. He added that the British Virgin Islands welcomed the draft resolution subsequently approved by the Special Committee, which states that it is up to the Territory’s people to freely determine their future political status.

Since then, he said, the current Governor, with the support of the Government of the United Kingdom, extended the commission of inquiry by a further six months until 22 January, with no explanation or consultations with the duly elected Government. He expressed concern that the commission of inquiry is drawing a considerable amount of time and resources from the civil service amid a pandemic, he said. Moreover, the commission’s legal team, seconded from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, are carrying out their work despite not being members of the British Virgin Islands Bar, he pointed out. Another concern is the Governor’s refusal, in a recent interview, to give assurances that the United Kingdom has no intention of suspending the Territory’s constitution.

Recalling that the United Kingdom imposed direct rule on the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2009, he said the duly elected Government of the British Virgin Islands is only seeking a just outcome. It should exercise the maximum amount of self-government permitted under the constitution and the United Kingdom should not delay plans for a constitutional review pending the results of the commission of inquiry, he stressed. He requested that the Special Committee dispatch a visiting mission to the British Virgin Islands before the end of 2021 to assess the situation on the ground and provide an objective perspective on local conditions and aspirations. He also asked that future resolutions on the British Virgin Islands reflect the fact that the Territory has been assessed by the Financial Action Task Force as being compliant on anti-tax evasion, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing, and that it remains on the tax white lists of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Global Forum and the European Union.