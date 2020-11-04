Print
Press Release
SG/SM/20396
4 November 2020

Secretary-General Expresses Alarm over Reported Clashes in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region, Calls for Immediate De-escalation of Tensions

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General expresses his alarm over the reported armed clashes in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and calls for immediate measures to de-escalate tensions and ensure a peaceful resolution to the dispute.  He underlines the importance of the stability of Ethiopia for the Horn of Africa region.

The Secretary-General renews the commitment of the United Nations, with its partners in the region, to support the Government of Ethiopia in its reform efforts aimed at building a peaceful and secure future for all its peoples.

Ethiopia
For information media. Not an official record.

Resources