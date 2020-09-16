Secretary-General Spotlights Sustainability, Human Livelihoods, in Message to World Tourism Organization

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization, held in Tbilisi, Georgia, from 15 to 17 September:

I send my warmest greetings to this meeting of the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization. I thank the Government of Georgia for hosting this event, with all necessary safety measures and protocols in place.

Tourism can be a force for good in our world, playing a part in protecting our planet and its biodiversity, and celebrating what makes us human: from discovering new places and cultures to connecting with new people and experiences.

This Executive Council is an important platform for collaboration, to explore the way forward, and to support the future of tourism, on which millions of people’s livelihoods depend. The decisions you take today can help to shape the future of tourism, making it more resilient and sustainable, driving green economic growth and supporting jobs.

I wish you every success in your deliberations.