Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, observed today:

The world marks International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia at a time of great challenge.

Among the many severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is the increased vulnerability of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people. Already facing bias, attacks and murder simply for who they are or whom they love, many lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people are experiencing heightened stigma as a result of the virus, as well as new obstacles when seeking health care. There are also reports of COVID-19 directives being misused by police to target lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex individuals and organizations.

As the pandemic unfolds, the United Nations will continue to highlight these and other injustices, as well as the need for everyone to be protected and included in the response to the crisis. Together, let us stand united against discrimination and for the right of all to live free and equal in dignity and rights.