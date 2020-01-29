United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Chris Mburu of Kenya as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Congo, with the host Government’s approval.

Mr. Mburu brings more than 25 years of experience in the areas of democracy, human rights, peace and development, having held senior positions with the United Nations and leading international organizations and policy think tanks in different parts of the world. He has worked in the United States, Switzerland and many countries in Africa. A staunch promoter of the Sustainable Development Goals, his specific passion for education, coupled with his moving personal story inspired the acclaimed Emmy-nominated documentary A Small Act in 2010.

Mr. Mburu holds a master’s degree in law from Harvard University in the United States.