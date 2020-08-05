Security Council Committee concerning Central African Republic Adds One Individual to Its Sanctions List

On 5 August 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic approved the following individual to be added to its list of individuals and entities:

A. Individuals

CFi.014 Name: 1: BI SIDI 2: SOULEMAN 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: President and self-proclaimed “general” of the Retour, Réclamation et Réhabilitation (3R) DOB: 20 Jul. 1962 POB: Bocaranga, Central African Republic Good quality a.k.a.: a) Sidiki b) “General” Sidiki c) Sidiki Abbas d) Souleymane Bi Sidi e) Bi Sidi Soulemane Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Central African Republic Passport no: Laissez-passer no. N°235/MISPAT/DIRCAB/DGPC/DGAEI/SI/SP , issued on 15 Mar. 2019 (issued by the Minister of Interior of the Central African Republic ) National identification no: na Address: Koui, Ouham-Pendé prefecture, Central African Republic Listed on: Other information: Bi Sidi Souleman leads the Central African Republic (CAR)-based militia group Retour, Réclamation, Réhabilitation (3R) which has killed, tortured, raped, and displaced civilians and engaged in arms trafficking, illegal taxation activities, and warfare with other militias since its creation in 2015. Bi Sidi Souleman himself has also participated in torture. On 6 February 2019, 3R signed the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR but has engaged in acts violating the Agreement and remains a threat to the peace, stability and security of the CAR. For instance, on 21 May 2019, 3R killed 34 unarmed civilians in three villages, summarily executing adult males. Bi Sidi Souleman openly confirmed to a UN Entity that he had ordered 3R elements to the villages on the date of the attacks, but did not admit to giving the orders for 3R to kill. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

The Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summary of reasons for listing of the above name, at the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/2127/sanctions-list-materials/summaries.

An updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/2127/sanctions-list-materials.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.