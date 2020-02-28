Note: Owing to the liquidity crisis impacting our Organization, only a partial summary of statements made in today’s meeting of the Security Council is available at this time. The complete summary will be issued later as Press Release SC/14132.

Briefings

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said it is important to acknowledge that, beyond the dramatic humanitarian situation in Idlib, the nature of the Syria conflict has changed following a “very meaningful escalation” in the past few days. Noting that the Presidents of Turkey and the Russian Federation spoke to each other this morning, and that a Russian delegation has been in Ankara this week, he said the risk of escalation getting out of control cannot be taken lightly. He insisted on the need for a ceasefire, not only for humanitarian reasons, but also in response to the enormous risk that a potential escalation could led to a conflict of a different nature with more dramatic impacts.

ROSEMARY DICARLO, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, briefing the Council, said that the security situation has continued to gravely deteriorate in and around Idlib. In the last nine days, Syrian Government forces, with support from the Russian Federation air force, have continued to advance, taking a large swath of villages in southern Idlib. Air strikes also continue in both front‑line areas and population centres far removed from the fighting. During the same period, non-State armed groups launched a counter‑attack in eastern Idlib, retaking the city of Saraqib, which they lost to Syrian Government forces in recent weeks. This action cut the Syrian Government’s control of the strategic M5 highway. Turkish forces reportedly played a supporting role in this operation.

Delegations from the Russian Federation and Turkey resumed their talks, from 26 February, in Ankara, she said. Those discussions have continued until today, along with presidential contacts by phone. On 27 February, there were strikes on Turkish troops inside Syria. The Turkish Minister for Defence noted that 33 of his country’s soldiers were killed and 32 wounded by strikes that Ankara has attributed to the Syrian Government. She strongly urged the Russian Federation and Turkey to build upon their previous agreements to secure a fresh ceasefire for north-west Syria. These latest developments are unfolding in the context of a broader military escalation that was already devastating for civilians in the north-west. For months now, bombing and shelling by the Government of Syria, supported by its allies, has continued in the so-called de-escalation zone of Idlib. Strikes have been launched on populated areas from both air and ground, seemingly without regard for civilians. Nearly a million people have been displaced since early December 2019, including more than 560,000 children.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified that at least 1,750 civilians have been killed since April 2019, she said. The actual number is probably higher. While the majority of these civilian deaths occurred in opposition-held areas exposed to bombardment by pro-Government forces, 6 per cent occurred in Government-held areas. This serves as a reminder that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which is designated by the Security Council as a terrorist organization, and other non-State armed groups, have also struck populated areas indiscriminately. Civilians are killed in internally displaced person camps, schools and hospitals. “This is happening in plain sight, night and day, day in and day out,” she cautioned, noting that “it is all happening under our watch”. The United Nations has countless times reminded all parties that any attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are simply unacceptable. Civilians in Idlib are living under daily threat and terror. They are not asking for a pause in the fighting, they are asking for an end to the killing, she said.

Statements

JONATHAN GUY ALLEN ( United Kingdom ) expressed concern at the gravity at the situation and the real risk of escalation, and echoed the Secretary-General’s call for an immediate ceasefire. The Security Council met on 27 February to discuss the Syrian people’s suffering, caused by the merciless campaign being waged by the that country’s regime and its Russian Federation backers. He noted that men, women and children are living in tents in the open air and children are freezing to death. Because of the attacks on Turkish positions hours after the 27 February meeting, it was necessary to call another meeting today. Members of the Security Council have the duty to maintain international peace and security and to seek to prevent further escalation of what is already a dangerous and fraught situation. He was shocked to hear of the tragic deaths of at least 33 soldiers as a result of the attacks on 27 February. He expressed concern of the impact on civilians on any further escalation of hostilities. The Astana format is not capable of achieving a lasting ceasefire, he said, noting that its “fatal flaw” is the Russian Federation’s support of the Syrian regime.

KELLY CRAFT ( United States ) said that her country condemns in the strongest possible terms the unjustified, senseless and barbaric attack on Turkish troops. In the days ahead, the United States’ commitment to its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally Turkey will not waver. The attack on 27 February should be the final nail in the Astana format coffin, she said, calling for an immediate, durable and verifiable ceasefire in north-west Syria. The United States also calls on the Russian Federation to immediately ground its warplanes and for Syrian forces and their Russian backers to withdraw to the 2018 ceasefire lines. She went on to urge the Secretary-General to do all he can to broker a ceasefire, emphasizing that the United Nations must play a central and active role to avoid further escalation. She asked Council members how many more babies must die in Idlib before they can say “enough”.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ), noting that today’s Council meeting is the sixth on the situation in Syria this month, said that his country stands in solidarity with Turkey after its forces came under attack. The priority must be to work together to put into place an immediate ceasefire in Idlib, he said, urging Syria and the Russian Federation to halt their offensive and uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law. He added that the Astana format has its limits and cannot replace a United Nations-led process. The Secretary‑General and his Special Envoy must be directly involved in bringing about an immediate and verifiable ceasefire, as well as the resumption of an intra-Syrian process to end the conflict.

BERIOSKA ILUMINADA MORRISON GONZÁLEZ ( Dominican Republic ) said that, despite calls for a cessation of hostilities in the face of human suffering in the north-west of Syria, the Council is meeting once again. Her country calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and protection for the civilian population of Syria. The opportunity must be provided for humanitarian workers to address the needs of the civilian population in a complete, secure and timely manner before it is too late. A diplomatic solution must be searched for to protect the civilian population. There is no tactic or military objective that can justify 1 million people displaced, half of them children. She called on the Russian Federation and Turkey to recommit themselves to the Sochi ceasefire agreement.

CHRISTOPH HEUSGEN ( Germany ) said that more than 30 Turkish soldiers have been killed and his country strongly condemns that attack. There is a risk for a wider regional escalation, he said, demanding that Syria stop its military offensive against civilians and against Turkish forces and that the Russian Federation stop the support of the military offensive by the Syrian regime. There is no military solution to the conflict, there are political solutions, he said, noting that “when military solutions are undertaken, it is always civilians who are the victims”. He quoted Germany’s foreign minister, who said in the Council Chamber on 27 February that “indiscriminate attacks against civilians are war crimes and those who are responsible must be held accountable”. Syria and the Russian Federation must abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and return to the ceasefire arrangements of the fall of 2018 to bring an immediate end to the hostilities. A humanitarian ceasefire is needed now. “As others have said before me, the Astana format doesn’t work,” he said, calling on the Secretary-General to personally continue to try and find a ceasefire without delay.

SVEN JÜRGENSON ( Estonia ) said there is no justification for the Syrian regime’s ongoing military campaign, which is backed by forces of the Russian Federation. Demanding an end to the hostilities in Idlib, he emphasized: “Fighting terrorism by waging terror against a civilian population must stop.” Calling for unimpeded humanitarian access to millions of people on a priority basis, he stressed that alternate paths towards peace in Syria have failed and it’s now time for the Council to act. Regrettably, draft resolutions calling for a nationwide ceasefire have so far been blocked. “In light of what has happened, we urge [the Russian Federation] to reconsider its position and allow a chance for a humanitarian truce,” he said.

MUHSIN SYIHAB ( Indonesia ) echoed the Secretary-General’s assertion that the most pressing need in Syria is an immediate ceasefire “before the situation gets entirely out of control”. Also calling for a dialogue leading to de-escalation between key countries, he said civilians must be the priority. As the need for humanitarian assistance increases, the international community must support the immediate delivery of emergency aid — including shelter, food, non-food items and logistical support — and access for United Nations humanitarian personnel must be timely, safe, unimpeded and sustained. Encouraging enhanced cooperation between the Organization and the Syrian Government in that regard, he said the cross-border aid delivery mechanism authorized in resolution 2504 (2020) remains urgent, and warned that it must not be politicized.

JERRY MATTHEWS MATJILA ( South Africa ) joined other speakers in calling on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to prevent a further inflammation of tensions. All must adhere to their obligations under international law, particularly as regards the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. “This Council must be united in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Syria,” he said, reiterating that the only way forward is an inclusive, Syrian‑led and -owned dialogue aimed at a political solution reflecting the will of the people and based on resolution 2254 (2015).

ZHANG JUN ( China ) said the problem in Idlib is deeply rooted in its control by terrorist forces. The parties involved must find a long-term solution through dialogue and negotiations, he said, adding that Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity must be upheld. Noting that the leaders of Turkey and the Russian Federation are in close communication, he said the Council must act with impartiality and objectivity going forward. Expressing deep concern about the overall humanitarian situation, he said that counter-terrorism operations must take care not to harm civilians and that the source of seized weapons should be investigated. He added that the international community should provide the United Nations with adequate funding and resources to ensure humanitarian deliveries throughout Syria.

DANG DINH QUY ( Viet Nam ) echoed the Secretary-General’s call for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint. Intensified dialogue is needed more than ever, he said, adding that the conflict in Syria must be settled through political solutions. With the situation in Idlib deteriorating, humanitarian efforts should be facilitated, including through feasible ways and means to ensure the timely delivery of aid. He added that the protection of innocent civilians must be a prerogative and a benchmark for a successful fight against terrorism.

TAREK LADEB ( Tunisia ) said the escalation of violence is a genuine threat to the humanitarian situation. International humanitarian law must be respected and civilians and civilian infrastructure spared. Extending condolences to the families of the fallen in Syria and Turkey, he reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the situation in Syria, only a political one. The military option will further complicate the situation and make life even more difficult, he said, calling for contacts between the parties and the Secretary-General. The most pressing priority is an immediate ceasefire, he added.

