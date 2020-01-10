Skip to main content
Welcome to the United Nations. It’s your world.
United Nations
Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Toggle navigation
Home
Secretary-General
Latest from Secretary-General
Press Releases
Press Conferences
Statements and Messages
Travel
Appointments
Miscellaneous
Deputy Secretary-General
General Assembly
Latest from General Assembly
Meetings Coverage
Press Releases
Press Conferences
Plenary
First Committee
Second Committee
Third Committee
Fourth Committee
Fifth Committee
Sixth Committee
Peacebuilding Commission
Disarmament Commission
Committee on the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People
Committee on Information
Special Committee on Decolonization
Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations
Special Committee on the United Nations Charter
Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity
Security Council
Latest from Security Council
Meetings Coverage
Press Releases
Press Conferences
Economic and Social Council
Latest from Economic and Social Council
Meetings Coverage
Press Releases
Press Conferences
Home
Security Council: Syria
Security Council: Syria
Meetings Coverage
SC/14074
10 January 2020
Security Council
8700th Meeting (Night)
Security Council: Syria
Note: Owing to the liquidity crisis impacting our Organization, the summary of today’s Security Council meeting on Syria is not available at this time. A complete summary will be issued later as Press Release SC/14074.
Syria
For information media. Not an official record.