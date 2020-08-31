New Permanent Representative of Argentina Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Argentina to the United Nations, María del Carmen Squeff, presented her credentials to the Secretariat today.

Before her latest appointment, Ms. Squeff was her country’s Undersecretary for the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) and international economic negotiations. She served as ambassador to Nigeria (2018-2019) and France (2013-2016) and was seconded to the Organization of American States (OAS) Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia from 2016 to 2017. She also served as Undersecretary of Foreign Policy from 2011 to 2013.

Ms. Squeff has extensive experience with the United Nations Rome-based agencies. From 2005 to 2011, she was her country’s Alternate Permanent Representative to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Food Programme (WFP). Her first diplomatic posting was at Argentina’s European Union embassy, in Brussels, Belgium.

Born in 1955, Ms. Squeff has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the National University of Rosario and a master’s degree in international politics from the Université Libre de Bruxelles.