The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General is deeply concerned about reports that civilians have been executed, and others abducted, by an armed group in northern Borno state, north‑eastern Nigeria. He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Nigeria.

The Secretary‑General recalls that attacks by a party to an armed conflict that target civilians, aid workers, and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law.

Those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable. International human rights law and international humanitarian law must be fully respected and all civilians in Nigeria must be protected.