The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General remains deeply concerned about developments in Bolivia. He reiterates his appeal to all Bolivians to refrain from violence and exercise utmost restraint. The Secretary‑General has asked Jean Arnault to engage, as his Personal Envoy, with all Bolivian actors and offer United Nations support in efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis, including through transparent, inclusive and credible elections. Mr. Arnault is traveling to Bolivia today.

Mr. Arnault is the former Special Representative of the Secretary‑General for Colombia. He has also served as Special Representative of the Secretary‑General for Georgia, Afghanistan, Burundi and Guatemala.