United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Chandramouli Ramanathan of India as Controller, Assistant Secretary-General for Programme Planning, Finance and Budget in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance. He succeeds Bettina Tucci Bartsiotas of Uruguay, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her commitment and dedicated service to the Organization.

Mr. Ramanathan brings to the position nearly 40 years of executive international experience in diverse organizational settings in finance and budget, management and information technology. He has proven experience leading complex change management initiatives, including implementation of IPSAS (International Public Sector Accounting Standards) and Umoja (the United Nations Enterprise Resource Planning solution).

Mr. Ramanathan has served as Acting Controller since September 2018, concurrently with his position as Assistant Secretary-General for Enterprise Resource Planning (since 2016). He previously served as Deputy Controller, Director of Accounts Division, and Chief of Service, IT Services Division. He also served as Assistant Auditor General, India (1993-1995), and Director of Accounts for the Auditor General of India (1989-1993).

Mr. Ramanathan has a master’s degree in economics and is a cost accountant.