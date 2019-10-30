On 30 October 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) approved the removal of the following entities from its List of Individuals and Entities subject to the assets freeze set out by paragraphs 19 and 23 of Security Council resolution 1483 (2003) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

B. Entities and Other Groups

IQe.173 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR IRRIGATION PROJECTS

A.k.a.: GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR IRRIGATION PROJECTS F.k.a.: na Address: a) Northgate, Karanteena, P.O. Box 148, Baghdad, Iraq b) Al-Muadham, near Engineering College, P.O. Box 14186, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.174 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR LAND RECLAMATION

A.k.a.: a) GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR PLANTATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE RECLAIMED LANDS b) GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR EXECUTION OF LAND RECLAMATION CONTRACTS c) GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR LAND RECLAMATION OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN AREAS d) GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR LAND RECLAMATION OF SOUTHERN AREAS F.k.a.: na Address: a) Amiriya, Abu Gharib, P.O. Box 6161, Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 6061, Aamrlya 7, Nisan, Iraq c) P.O. Box 609, Al-Sadoon St., Baghdad, Iraq d) P.O. Box 27, Wasit Province, Kut, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

The names of individuals and entities removed from Committee’s Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee’s website at: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/press-releases.

To obtain a fully updated version of the List of individuals and entities subject to the sanctions measures, Member States are encouraged to consult, on a regular basis, the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/materials. The Committee’s Sanctions List is available in HTML, PDF and XML format.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.