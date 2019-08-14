On 14 August 2019, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entries specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

A. Individuals

QDi.423 Name: 1: ALI 2: MAYCHOU 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): علي ما يشو

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 25 May 1983 POB: Taza, Morocco Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abderahmane al Maghrebi b) Abderrahmane le Marocain Low quality a.k.a.: Abou Abderahmane Sanhaji Nationality: Morocco Passport no: Morocco number V06359364 National identification no: Morocco identity card AB704306 Address: Mali Listed on: 14 Aug. 2019 Other information: Member of Al Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) (QDe.014), Ansar Eddine (QDe.135), and Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) (QDe.159). Physical description: height: 185 cm; weight: 80 kg INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

QDi.424 Name: 1: BAH 2: AG MOUSSA 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: na POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ag Mossa b) Ammi Salim Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Mali Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 14 Aug. 2019 Other information: Founding member of Ansar Eddine (QDe.135), operational leader of Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) (QDe.159). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

In accordance with paragraph 55 of resolution 2368 (2017), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above names, at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.