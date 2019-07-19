The Security Council expressed concern today that terrorists can benefit from organized crime as a source of financing or logistical support through the trafficking of arms, persons, drugs, artefacts and cultural property.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2482 (2019), the 15-member Council further expressed concern that terrorists can benefit from the illicit trade in natural resources, kidnapping for ransom, and extortion, among other means.

Today’s action followed an open debate among Council members and the wider United Nations membership on 9 July concerning the links between international terrorism and transnational organized crime (see Press Release SC/13875).

By other terms of the resolution, the Council encouraged States to consider engaging relevant local communities and non-governmental actors in developing strategies to counter terrorism and organized crime.

Further, it called on States to consider establishing appropriate laws and mechanisms that allow for the broadest possible international cooperation, including police to police cooperation, and when appropriate, the use or establishment of joint investigation mechanisms and enhanced coordination of cross-border investigations.

Addressing concerns about the use of prisons as a source for recruiting terrorists, the Council also encouraged Member States to explore ways of preventing radicalization in prison systems and to promote rehabilitation and reintegration of convicted terrorists.

The Council requested that the Secretary-General submit to it, within 12 months, a joint report by the Office of Counter-Terrorism and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime with inputs from other relevant United Nations entities, including the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate and the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, on the links between organized crime and terrorism.

Speaking after the vote, the Russian Federation’s representative said that today’s resolution is an addition to the toolkit for the maintenance of international peace and security, but cautioned against its use for politically motivated actions. Citing resolution 2462 (2019), he urged States that have not already done so to adopt and implement the necessary legislative or other measures to establish the illegal manufacture, possession, stockpiling and trade in small arms and light weapons within their jurisdiction as criminal offences under domestic law.

Peru’s Foreign Minister welcomed the resolution’s adoption, explaining that his country has suffered from the links between international terrorism and organized crime.

The meeting began at 12:30 p.m. and ended at 12:40 p.m.