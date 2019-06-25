On 25 June 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan enacted the amendments specified with underline in the entry below on its List of individuals subject to the travel ban and financial measures set out in paragraphs 9 and 12, respectively, of Security Council resolution 2206 (2015) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

SSi.008 Name: 1: PAUL 2: MALONG 3: AWAN 4: n.a. ANEI

Title: General Designation: a) Former Chief of Staff of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) b) Former Governor, Northern Bahr el-Ghazal State DOB: a) 1962 b) 4 Dec. 1960 c) 12 Apr. 1960 d) 1 January 1962 POB: a) Malualkon, South Sudan b) Kotido, Uganda Good quality a.k.a.: a) Paul Malong Awan Anei b) Paul Malong c) Bol Malong Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: a) South Sudan b) Uganda Passport no: a) South Sudan number S00004370 b) South Sudan number D00001369 c) Sudan number 003606 d) Sudan number 00606 e) Sudan number B002606 f) Uganda number DA025963 National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 13 Jul. 2018 (amended on 25 June 2019) Other information: As Chief of General Staff of the SPLA, Malong expanded or extended the conflict in South Sudan through breaches of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and breaches of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS). He reportedly directed efforts to kill opposition leader Riek Machar. He ordered SPLA units to prevent the transport of humanitarian supplies. Under Malong’s leadership, the SPLA attacked civilians, schools and hospitals; forced the displacement of civilians; carried out enforced disappearances; arbitrarily detained civilians; and conducted acts of torture, and rape. He mobilized the Mathiang Anyoor Dinka tribal militia, which uses child soldiers. Under his leadership, the SPLA restricted UNMISS, the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), and CTSAMM access to sites to investigate and document abuses.

The updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/2206/materials.