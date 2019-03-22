On 22 March 2019, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

B. Entities and other groups

QDe.160 Name: TARIQ GIDAR GROUP (TGG)

Name (original script): طارق گیدڑ گروپ

A.k.a.: a) TEHRIK-E-TALIBAN-TARIQ GIDAR GROUP b) TTP-TARIQ GIDAR GROUP c) TEHREEK-I-TALIBAN PAKISTAN GEEDAR GROUP d) TTP GEEDAR GROUP e) TARIQ GEEDAR GROUP f) COMMANDER TARIQ AFRIDI GROUP g) TARIQ AFRIDI GROUP h) TARIQ GIDAR AFRIDI GROUP i) THE ASIAN TIGERS F.k.a.: na Address: (Afghanistan/Pakistan border region) Listed on: 22 Mar. 2019 Other information: Splinter group of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132). The group was formed in Darra Adam Khel, Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA), Pakistan, in 2007. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/une/xxxx.

In accordance with paragraph 55 of resolution 2368 (2017), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summary of reasons for listing of the above name, at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

