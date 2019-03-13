On 13 March 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) approved the removal of the following entities from its List of Individuals and Entities subject to the assets freeze set out by paragraphs 19 and 23 of Security Council resolution 1483 (2003) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.043 Name: GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR MAIN OUT PALL DRAIN

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 113, Nassiriyah, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.090 Name: NATIONAL TOBACCO STATE COMPANY

A.k.a.: NATIONAL TOBACCO STATE ENTERPRISE F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 6, Arbil, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.137 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR PETROCHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Khor Al Zubair, P.O. Box 933, Basrah, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.139 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR PULP AND PAPER INDUSTRIES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 248, Hartha District, Basrah, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

