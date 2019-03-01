On 1 March 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entries below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze and travel ban set out in paragraphs 9 and 16 of Security Council resolution 2399 (2018), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

A. Individuals

CFi.001 Name: 1: FRANÇOIS 2: YANGOUVONDA 3: BOZIZÉ 4: na

Title: a) Former Head of State Central African Republic b) Professor Designation: na DOB: a) 14 Oct. 1946 b) 16 Dec. 1948 POB: a) Mouila, Gabon b) Izo, South Sudan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Bozize Yangouvonda b) Samuel Peter Mudde (born 16 Dec. 1948, in Izo South Sudan) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: a) Central African Republic b) South Sudan Passport no: D00002264, issued on 11 Jun. 2013 (issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Juba, South Sudan. Expires on 11 Jun. 2017. Diplomatic passport issued under name Samuel Peter Mudde) National identification no: M4800002143743 (Personal number on passport) Address: Uganda Listed on: 9 May 2014 (amended on 4 Nov. 2014, 16 Feb. 2018, 1 Mar. 2019 ) Other information: Mother’s name is Martine Kofio. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5802796.

CFi.002 Name: 1: NOURREDINE 2: ADAM 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: a) General b) Minister for Security c) Director General of the "Extraordinary Committee for the Defence of Democratic Achievements" DOB: a) 1970 b) 1969 c) 1971 d) 1 Jan. 1970 POB: Ndele, Central African Republic Good quality a.k.a.: a) Nureldine Adam b) Nourreldine Adam c) Nourreddine Adam d) Mahamat Nouradine Adam Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Central African Republic Passport no: D00001184 National identification no: na Address: Birao, Central African Republic Listed on: 9 May 2014 (amended on 4 Nov. 2014, 1 Mar. 2019 ) Other information: Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5802798.

CFi.008 Name: 1: EUGÈNE 2: BARRET 3: NGAÏKOSSET 4: na

Title: na Designation: a) Former Captain, CAR Presidential Guard b) Former Captain, CAR Naval Forces DOB: 8 Oct. 1967 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Eugene Ngaikosset b) Eugene Ngaikoisset c) Eugene Ngakosset d) Eugene Barret Ngaikosse e) Eugene Ngaikouesset Low quality a.k.a.: a) “The Butcher of Paoua” b) Ngakosset Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: Central African Republic armed forces (FACA) Military identification number 911-10-77 Address: Bangui, Central African Republic Listed on: 17 Dec. 2015 (amended on 26 Apr. 2018, 1 Mar. 2019 ) Other information: Captain Eugène Barret Ngaïkosset is a former member of former President François Bozizé’s (CFi.001) presidential guard and associated with the anti-Balaka movement. He escaped from jail on 17 May 2015 following his extradition from Brazzaville and created his own anti-balaka faction including former FACA fighters. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/6217455.

CFi.012 Name: 1: ABDOULAYE 2: HISSENE 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1967 POB: Ndele, Bamingui-Bangoran, Central African Republic Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abdoulaye Issène b) Abdoulaye Hissein c) Hissene Abdoulaye d) Abdoulaye Issène Ramadane e) Abdoulaye Issene Ramadan f) Issene Abdoulaye Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Central African Republic Passport no: CAR diplomatic passport no. D00000897, issued on 5 Apr. 2013 (valid until 4 April 2018) National identification no: na Address: a) KM5, Bangui, Central African Republic b) Nana-Grebizi, Central African Republic Listed on: 17 May 2017 (amended on 1 Mar. 2019) Other information: Hissène was formerly the Minister of Youth and Sports as part of the Cabinet for the Central African Republic’s former President Michel Djotodia. Prior to that, he was the head of the Convention of Patriots for Justice and Peace, a political party. He also established himself as a leader of armed militias in Bangui, in particular in the “PK5” (3rd district) neighborhood. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/6098910.

