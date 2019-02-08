On 8 February 2019, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the names below from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List after concluding its consideration of the delisting requests for these names submitted by designating States following the 2016 Annual Review conducted in accordance with paragraphs 80 and 81 of resolution 2253 (2015).

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, no longer apply to the names set out below.

A. Individuals

QDi.172 Name: 1: HASSAN 2: ABDULLAH 3: HERSI 4: AL-TURKI

Name (original script): حسن عبد الله حرسي التركي

Title: a) Sheikh b) Colonel Designation: na DOB: Approximately 1944 POB: Region V (the Ogaden Region in eastern Ethiopia), Ethiopia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Hassan Turki b) Hassen Abdelle Fihiye c) Sheikh Hassan Abdullah Fahaih d) Hassan Al-Turki e) Hassan Abdillahi Hersi Turki f) Sheikh Hassan Turki g) Xasan Cabdilaahi Xirsi h) Xasan Cabdulle Xirsi Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Somalia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: (Reported to be active in Southern Somalia, lower Juba near Kismayo, mainly in Jilibe and Burgabo as of Nov. 2012) Listed on: 6 Jul. 2004 ( amended on 25 Jul. 2006, 21 Dec. 2007, 12 Apr. 2010, 11 May 2010, 13 Dec. 2011, 18 Mar. 2013 ) Other information: Family Background: From the Ogaden clan, Reer - Abdille subclan. Part of the Al-Itihaad Al-Islamiya (AIAI) (QDe.002) leadership. Believed to have been involved in the attacks on the United States embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam in August 1998. Also subject to the sanctions measures set out in Security Council resolution 1844 (2008) concerning Somalia and Eritrea (see www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/751). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 13 May 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5950576.

QDi.221 Name: 1: JAMAL 2: HOUSNI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): جمال حسني

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 22 Feb. 1983 POB: Morocco Good quality a.k.a.: a) Djamel Il marocchino b) Jamal Al Maghrebi c) Hicham Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Via Uccelli di Nemi n. 33, Milan, b) via F. De Lemene n. 50, Milan, Listed on: 2 Aug. 2006 ( amended on 1 Sep. 2009 ) Other information: He is subject to Tribunale de Milano Custody Order n. 5236/02 R.G.N.R of 25 Nov. 2003 1511/02 R.G.GIP. Convicted and sentenced on 21 Sep. 2006 to seven years of detention by the Milan Assizes Court, Italy, for belonging to a criminal association with terrorist aims and receiving stolen goods. The sentence was confirmed on 17 Jul. 2007 by the Milan Assizes Appeal Court. In custody as at 16 Jun. 2009. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 20 Jul. 2009. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/1441100.

QDi.321 Name: 1: MALIK 2: MUHAMMAD 3: ISHAQ 4: na

Name (original script): مالک محمد اسحاق

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Approximately 1959 POB: Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: Malik Ishaq Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Pakistan Listed on: 14 Mar. 2014 ( amended on 18 Jan. 2017 ) Other information: One of the founders and a current leader of Lashkar i Jhangvi (LJ) (QDe.096). Physical description: heavy build with black eye colour, black hair colour and medium brown complexion with a heavy black beard. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Killed in Pakistan on 28 Jul. 2015. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5778368.

QDi.373 Name: 1: LAVDRIM 2: MUHAXHERI 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 3 Dec. 1989 b) Approximately 1987 POB: Kaqanik/Kacanik Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Abdullah al Kosova b) Abu Abdallah al-Kosovi c) Abu Abdallah al-Kosovo Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Syrian Arab Republic (location as at Sep. 2015) Listed on: 29 Sep. 2015 Other information: Kosovar Albanian terrorist fighter in Syrian Arab Republic and unit leader of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Wanted by INTERPOL. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5896179.

The names of individuals and entities removed from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee's website. Other information about the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List may also be found on the Committee's website at www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/procedures-for-delisting.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.