Opening Remarks

TIJJANI MUHAMMAD-BANDE (Nigeria), President of General Assembly, said that millions of children today continue to face obstacles in realizing their rights to the most basic social services, including adequate health care, education and protection from violence. An estimated 265 million children do not attend school. “This is a scandal,” he said, also pointing to the need to invest in education and remove all barriers to its access. “This cannot wait,” he emphasized. In a rapidly developing world, it is essential to ensure that information and communications technology (ICT) is integrated into curricula so that young people are not just literate but digitally literate. The digital gap is stark: Some 1 billion girls and women lack the skills to succeed in an increasingly digital world. “It is crucial that girls are encouraged to stay in school and attain necessary capacity for mental and human capacity development,” he added.

Early and forced marriage is catastrophic for women and girls, he said. Of the children who do not attend school, one in four live in crises-affected countries, including those affected by the climate emergency. Violence against children is never justified. “Over the past year, an estimated 1 billion children experienced physical, sexual, emotional violence or neglect,” he said. Stressing the need to ensure that all actions towards the Sustainable Development Goals are made while upholding the rights of all children, he urged Member States to ratify the Convention on the Rights of the Child without haste.

AMINA MOHAMMED, Deputy Secretary‑General of the United Nations, speaking on behalf of the Secretary‑General, said that while strides have been made since the adoption of the Convention, much work remains. “We have not kept our promises to all the world’s children, and many are at risk of being left behind,” she said. These are children who have been forced from their homes by conflict or natural hazards like flood or drought. The children left behind are living in slums and isolated villages without health clinics, going to bed hungry and without clean water to drink. They may be recruited as child soldiers or labelled as terrorists. They may be sexually abused, imprisoned, or forced to work as slaves. The years to come pose very serious challenges to the Convention.

“Children must be at the heart of all our efforts,” she stressed. The United Nations will continue to work with Governments, businesses and the international community to develop new programmes that keep children safe, healthy and in school. “We will gather the world around the urgent need to address climate change,” she said. Children — engaged and passionate — are rightly demanding action on the gender inequality, human rights and economic systems that prioritize short-term gains over the health of the planet and its people. Thirty years after the Convention’s adoption, “it is time to listen to the voices of our children and hear their pleas,” she added.

HENRIETTA FORE, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), said that since the signing of the Convention, the world has made undeniable progress. However, millions of children, especially the poorest, are still not getting the vaccinations or food they need. Millions are living through conflict, seeing their communities destroyed. Children today are facing new challenges, such as climate change, safety in an online world and rising migration. Children’s rights are at a crossroads. The historic gains of the last 30 years must be matched with a new commitment to support children in the enormously complex, ever-changing world. “Please join UNICEF as we work with our global partners to build on the progress of the last three decades,” she said, calling on them to match words with action, and deliver more primary health care in communities and new programmes that help young people acquire job skills. “The best pathway to a better, more sustainable future for all is to invest in children today,” she said.

VIRGINIA GAMBA, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary‑General for Children and Armed Conflict, said that childhood is a protected time in which children must be allowed to grow, learn, play, develop and flourish with dignity. The Convention is at the heart of the international legal framework for the protection of children affected by armed conflict and a guiding source of operative principles and standards for the mandate that the Special Representative represents. She added that, while an appropriate tool for the protection of children affected by armed conflict, the Convention is only a starting point. Its standards have been upgraded at an international level through the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict, and at the regional level through the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child. What is needed is the full implementation of these standards through the adoption of national laws and policies, as well as enforcement initiatives addressing violations of children’s rights in conflict.

NAJAT MAALLA M’JID, Special Representative of the Secretary‑General on Violence against Children, noted that progress achieved since the Convention was adopted has been too slow. “There are also disturbing trends and increasing challenges that threaten the gains we have made,” she observed, pointing to climate change, long-term conflicts, humanitarian disasters and violent extremism, among others. Damaged childhoods translate into damaged families and communities, she said, noting that the estimated financial cost of violence against children is as high as $7 trillion per year. Highlighting the need to mobilize global leadership for children, she called for galvanized action to prevent and respond to all forms of violence in all settings. There must be a focus on children as a distinct group as defined by the Convention, as well as more effective cooperation among stakeholders. This calls for adequate financing and investment in children, prioritizing those in situations of greatest vulnerability and marginalization. This also calls for wide participation throughout the development, implementation and follow-up and review processes of policy responses at the national level. She noted that the effective implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is also crucial in realizing the rights elaborated in the Convention.

LUIS ERNESTO PEDERNERA REYNA, Chair of the Committee on the Rights of the Child, said that for the Convention to be universal, one State must ratify it. “I call on the United States to sign on to the Convention,” he urged. Despite enormous improvements in the lives of children, poverty, inequality, exclusion, violence, discrimination, corruption and climate change still pose critical challenges. States must make progress in their strategies to respond to the issues affecting children. Children of the world are asking leaders to act and defend child and human rights. Working for the rights of the child implies having boys, girls and adolescents on the human rights agenda. It is important to hear from children from all regions and communities, particularly the Pacific, where they are often marginalized during international conversations.

MAUD DE BOER-BUQUICCHIO, Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, including child prostitution, child pornography and other child sexual abuse material, said that the Convention made States recognize that children are “not a homogenous group of dependent people, but individual holders of rights”. It also recalls that, while the family has a primary responsibility in the protection and education of children, the State is the guarantor of the implementation of all children’s rights. Despite near universal ratification of the Convention — and its Optional Protocol on the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography having 176 State parties — she pointed out that “today there are still people who sell and buy children, who exploit them and dispose of them as commodities, in blatant denial of the child’s human dignity.” Factors such as digitalization, migration flows, and increasing recourse to assisted reproductive technologies have also had far-reaching implications for children, she said, calling for a holistic approach to tackle the issue by fighting impunity and addressing root causes such as poverty.

ANDREW MORLEY, President and CEO of World Vision International , said that while adoption of the Convention was a watershed moment and elicited a response from nations, much work remains to be done. Recalling his meeting with an eight-year-old girl in East Africa who endured female genital mutilation, rape and marriage to an elderly man, he wondered how Governments and Member States could allow such atrocities to continue. The global pledge “For every child, every right” is paramount, he said, calling for the implementation of laws and robust monitoring so it is clear where the international community should pool resources.

Interactive Segment

Following opening remarks, the Assembly held an interactive segment during which Member States heard from Michelle Bachelet, United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors David Beckham and Millie Bobby Brown. The segment was divided into three sections: climate, humanitarian and migration, and education. It included several videos; musical performances, including by Skip Marley, Amrit Kaur Lohia and the PS22 Chorus; remarks from UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore; poetry reading from Nobel Laureate poet, playwright and essayist Wole Soyinka; and remarks by UNICEF China Goodwill Ambassador Roy Wang. Each segment included voices of child advocates on respective topics: Dante Vergara, on climate change; Nanse Mohand Ghanan, on conflict and migration; and Panyphorn Vongmala, on education.

Ms. BACHELET, speaking via video link from Geneva, said that the Convention and its Optional Protocols constitute a vital, living body of law. However, for many, childhood is still a time of deprivation, misery, exploitation and violence. The vast shifts driven by digital technology have promoted important freedoms for children, but the Internet has been a vehicle for bullying and intimidating online, often by adults and even people in power. Digital tools also enable the exploitation of children, including harmful images of children, and the trafficking of children for sexual purposes. In addition, climate change is generating immense harm to communities worldwide. Fortunately, with an admirable grasp of principles of justice and human rights, many children are standing to demand the right to participate in shaping solutions. Discussions in Geneva have called for much stronger action to protect children from harm, and to empower them to take their rightful seat at the table, as human rights defenders and agents of change. She said she hoped to symbolize a firm bridge between the work of United Nations organizations all over the world.

Mr. BECKHAM said that today is a reminder of the world’s duty to protect children’s future, dreams and ambitions. He said he was lucky to grow up in England with a family, teachers and coaches who believed in his goal to play football. In his work with UNICEF, he has seen children with much harder backgrounds but who also have ambitions and dreams for a better future. Children are calling out for change, from Indonesia to Swaziland to Cambodia to Djibouti. UNICEF is helping make the changes that children need to see in the world. Like all parents, he said, he has tried to teach his kids about the world and encourage their passions. However, adults must learn from children as surely as they teach children.

Ms. BROWN said that in world capitals and places like the United Nations, adults talk about children’s rights. However, young people today want to do the talking. She was bullied at school and harassed online, but with a strong family, she has been able to overcome obstacles. Many children do not have these resources, however. Bullying is never harmless, and it can lead to mental health problems and even suicide. Social media does not have to be a place of bullying and harassment, she said. It can be a place of love and support. Action on climate change is needed. The children of the world are demanding action, and she hoped that the world would listen.

In the segment on climate change, Ms. BROWN told the Assembly that while children are the least responsible for global warming, they will suffer the worst effects of it. This year has seen an entire generation fight for climate change, she added.

The Assembly then heard from Dante Vergara, a child advocate on climate change, who said that Chile — his home country — had had difficult moments, but now adults have agreed on rules that will benefit everyone. He said he was able to see with his own eyes how climate change has affected the environment. Climate change is a severe problem, and boys and girls have something important to say about it, since they will be the ones to most experience its effects. Climate change has no borders and humanity is at a tipping point, he added.

Ms. FORE, in her introductory remarks on the humanitarian and migration segment, said that children growing up in conflict zones face special challenges. Those who become migrants are vulnerable. UNICEF is working to scale up education on the move and working with host communities on immigration and social cohesion to help children better integrate into their new communities.

Ms. MOHAND GHANAN said she was born in the middle of the war in Syria. Her family was fortunate to come to the United States, with the help of the United Nations. She has tried to start a new life and live like any other child. But she has never forgotten about all the kids living hungry on the streets and she is determined to help them by any means necessary.

Mr. WANG, in the education segment, said that since the Convention on the Rights of the Child was signed 30 years ago, the world has seen enormous achievements in fulfilling children’s right to an education. But around the world, too many children are facing barriers to realizing their right to a quality education. For more than half of children living in low- and middle-income countries, education is a distant dream. The world is facing a learning crisis, and it will take a learning revolution to combat it.

Ms. VONGMALA said that access to the Internet at home and in rural areas is essential to finding good jobs in the twenty-first century. Resources from domestic and international sources must be harnessed to make this happen. She requested that people attending the meeting take action to ensure that all children receive a quality education at good schools, with uniforms and textbooks.

During a panel discussion on “Leaving no child behind: For every child, every right”, the Assembly continued to hear from child advocates and took questions from participants. Moderated by Jade Dixon, the panel included the following child advocates: Amila Alikadic, Amira Bah Ahmadou, Hans Aboua, Jane Velkovski, and Volodymyr Charushyn. Charlie Chan and PS22 Chorus gave a musical performance afterwards.

Ms. BROWN said in her introductory remarks that the Convention has helped millions of children. There is much more work to be done, however. The world is at a crossroads for children’s rights. Children are taking their message to the streets, forcing adults and leaders to secure their future. She encouraged the audience to listen to what children are saying.

Ms. DIXON introduced the panel by welcoming the speakers, calling them “fiery advocates.” To solve today’s problems, talking to each other is essential. Some adults pass their problems onto children, while some children have thought of problems that adults have never considered, she said. Adults and children must work together, in different languages and across different generations.

Ms. ALIKADIC said that many young people are leaving her country, Bosnia and Herzegovina, because of violence and poverty. Education is not where it is supposed to be, with children expected to learn outdated facts. In the age of Google, they do not understand why. As many as 30 per cent of kids in her country receive corporal punishment. Children are not a problem — they have rights, and they should be a part of the solution to the world’s problems. She said that the world should join the children in building a future for everyone.

Ms. AHMADOU said that in Cameroon, many children are already enjoying their rights by going to school and having places to play and enjoy hobbies. For the past 20 years, the country has had a parliament for children to better understand their rights and speak to the Government about relevant issues. Since the ratification of the Convention, more children have civil status, even if many are still not registered at birth. Without birth certificates, many children cannot be registered for health care coverage and are forced to leave school after a certain number of years. By 2055, all children under the age of five should be registered at birth, she said.

Mr. ABOUA said that he works to raise awareness of hand-washing and HIV/AIDS to improve public health. If children are not in good health, they cannot study and grow in life. He encouraged decision makers to respect the Convention and wishes for an end to infant deaths. All hospitals should have incubators and all children should have their voices heard by decision makers. Children must be at the table, and decision makers can organize meetings like the one today to listen to help ensure the future.

Mr. VELKOVSKI said that he gets around in a wheelchair but was taught that he can do everything other kids can, just in a different way. He said he goes to school and has many friends. His biggest passion is football, which gives him strength and makes him happy. Football has connected him to celebrities and made him fight for equality in sports. It’s important to be equal and respectful. He isn’t bothered by being in a wheelchair but is annoyed by barriers, such as lack of ramps or poor transportation. Adults must do everything for children’s rights and remove all barriers.

Mr. CHARUSHYN said that he wants to be successful and useful to others despite being unable to hear. He wants to understand people and be understood. Many people believe that if a person cannot hear, his or her opportunities are limited. He wants to counter this idea.

In the ensuing discussion, the panel of child advocates heard from government, private sector and civil society officials, who presented them with several questions including on how children can be brought to “the table” for real and meaningful participation.

MATS GRANRYD, Director General of GSMA , said that the mobile industry connects millions of people locally. Innovation and communication are the heart of the industry and the industry is working to empower children around the world. From protection to participation, the industry has the best interest of the child in mind.

Responding to a question from Mr. GRANRYD on how technology and innovation impact young lives, Mr. CHARUSHYN said that technology makes the impossible possible. Digital and mobile technology can make the unheard heard.

ÁSMUNDUR EINAR DAOASON, Minister of Social Affairs and Children of Iceland , said the world’ leaders haven’t been listening to young people until now. Iceland’s Government is now reforming its structures to include children in all decision-making, such as a parliament for children, where policymakers must listen to young people.

MEG GARDINER, Secretary‑General of the ChildFund Alliance , said that young people are now involved as agents of change. Despite all the challenges of today, enormous progress is being made. She asked the panel why young people should be involved in media and what they would say to those young people who want to be involved.

Responding to that question, Mr. ABOUA said that all people who want to be journalists and reporters should speak out. It is not easy to fight and make a big effort, wake up early and go to radio stations to speak.

JORDI CARDONER CASAUS, First Vice Chairman of FC Barcelona and the Bar ça Foundation , said that the Foundation he represents is active in 58 countries, fighting for the rights of more than 1.5 million children. The Foundation believes that sports can teach children how to battle adversity and overcome obstacles in their lives. He asked the panellists what they have learned from sports.

Responding to that question, Mr. VELKOVSKI said that he has learned to lead — he is captain of his team. He has learned about teamwork and passion from football.

The representative of Bulgaria said the organizers wanted to see meaningful participation of children. Ending violence against children and ensuring their safety is crucial to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. He asked what young people can do to support the ending of violence and asked what policymakers should be asking adults to do.

Responding to that, Ms. AHMADOU said that working together to fight for rights is crucial. Decision makers should involve young people in their decisions.

...