General Assembly Elects Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Tunisia, Viet Nam as Non-Permanent Members of Security Council for 2020-2021

Meetings Coverage
GA/12152
7 June 2019
Seventy-third Session, 89th Meeting (AM)

In two rounds of voting today, the General Assembly elected Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Viet Nam as non-permanent members of the Security Council for two-year terms spanning 2020-2021.

They will fill Council seats to be vacated on 31 December by Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru and Poland.  Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa will continue as elected members, completing the second year of their respective terms in 2020.  All new Council members will take their seats on 1 January 2020.

The five new members were elected in accordance with the following pattern:  three from African and Asia-Pacific States, one from Eastern European States and one from Latin American and Caribbean States.

Voting Results

African and Asia-Pacific States

Number of ballot papers:

193

Number of invalid ballots:

0

Number of valid ballots:

193

Abstentions:

0

Number of Members present and voting:

193

Required majority:

129

Number of votes obtained by country:

 

Viet Nam

192

Niger

191

Tunisia

191

Eastern European States

Number of ballot papers:

193

Number of invalid ballots:

0

Number of valid ballots:

193

Abstentions:

2

Number of Members present and voting:

191

Required majority:

128

Number of votes obtained by country:

 

Estonia

111

Romania

78

Georgia

1

Latvia

1

Latin American and Caribbean States

Number of ballot papers:

193

Number of invalid ballots:

0

Number of valid ballots:

193

Abstentions:

2

Number of Members present and voting:

191

Required majority:

128

Number of votes obtained by country:

 

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

185

El Salvador

6

Second Round (First Restricted)

Eastern European States

Number of ballot papers:

193

Number of invalid ballots:

1

Number of valid ballots:

192

Abstentions:

2

Number of Members present and voting:

190

Required majority:

127

Number of votes obtained by country:

 

Estonia

132

Romania

58
