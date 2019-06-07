In two rounds of voting today, the General Assembly elected Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Viet Nam as non-permanent members of the Security Council for two-year terms spanning 2020-2021.
They will fill Council seats to be vacated on 31 December by Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru and Poland. Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa will continue as elected members, completing the second year of their respective terms in 2020. All new Council members will take their seats on 1 January 2020.
The five new members were elected in accordance with the following pattern: three from African and Asia-Pacific States, one from Eastern European States and one from Latin American and Caribbean States.
Voting Results
African and Asia-Pacific States
|
Number of ballot papers:
|
193
|
Number of invalid ballots:
|
0
|
Number of valid ballots:
|
193
|
Abstentions:
|
0
|
Number of Members present and voting:
|
193
|
Required majority:
|
129
|
Number of votes obtained by country:
|
|
Viet Nam
|
192
|
Niger
|
191
|
Tunisia
|
191
Eastern European States
|
Number of ballot papers:
|
193
|
Number of invalid ballots:
|
0
|
Number of valid ballots:
|
193
|
Abstentions:
|
2
|
Number of Members present and voting:
|
191
|
Required majority:
|
128
|
Number of votes obtained by country:
|
|
Estonia
|
111
|
Romania
|
78
|
Georgia
|
1
|
Latvia
|
1
Latin American and Caribbean States
|
Number of ballot papers:
|
193
|
Number of invalid ballots:
|
0
|
Number of valid ballots:
|
193
|
Abstentions:
|
2
|
Number of Members present and voting:
|
191
|
Required majority:
|
128
|
Number of votes obtained by country:
|
|
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|
185
|
El Salvador
|
6
Second Round (First Restricted)
Eastern European States
|
Number of ballot papers:
|
193
|
Number of invalid ballots:
|
1
|
Number of valid ballots:
|
192
|
Abstentions:
|
2
|
Number of Members present and voting:
|
190
|
Required majority:
|
127
|
Number of votes obtained by country:
|
|
Estonia
|
132
|
Romania
|
58