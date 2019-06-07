In two rounds of voting today, the General Assembly elected Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Viet Nam as non-permanent members of the Security Council for two-year terms spanning 2020-2021.

They will fill Council seats to be vacated on 31 December by Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru and Poland. Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa will continue as elected members, completing the second year of their respective terms in 2020. All new Council members will take their seats on 1 January 2020.

The five new members were elected in accordance with the following pattern: three from African and Asia-Pacific States, one from Eastern European States and one from Latin American and Caribbean States.

Voting Results

African and Asia-Pacific States

Number of ballot papers: 193 Number of invalid ballots: 0 Number of valid ballots: 193 Abstentions: 0 Number of Members present and voting: 193 Required majority: 129 Number of votes obtained by country: Viet Nam 192 Niger 191 Tunisia 191

Eastern European States

Number of ballot papers: 193 Number of invalid ballots: 0 Number of valid ballots: 193 Abstentions: 2 Number of Members present and voting: 191 Required majority: 128 Number of votes obtained by country: Estonia 111 Romania 78 Georgia 1 Latvia 1

Latin American and Caribbean States

Number of ballot papers: 193 Number of invalid ballots: 0 Number of valid ballots: 193 Abstentions: 2 Number of Members present and voting: 191 Required majority: 128 Number of votes obtained by country: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 185 El Salvador 6

Second Round (First Restricted)

Eastern European States