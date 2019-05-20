Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meeting will be made available after its conclusion.

Statements

ION JINGA (Romania), speaking as former Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, introduced the report of that body on its twelfth session (document A/73/724-S/2019/88) and highlighted some of its most relevant activities. Emphasizing the principle of national ownership, he said the Commission regularly provided advice to its parent bodies — the General Assembly and the Security Council — and maintained sustained engagement in the Sahel region, working with the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) to advance the Organization’s integrated strategy for that region. Commenting on his visits and his meetings with such entities as the African Development Bank, he said he was deeply impressed by the Chadian people’s resilience and dedication to peace and development. He drew attention to several thematic meetings between the Commission and the Assembly and recommended more interactive dialogues going forward. Turning to the Commission’s bridging role, he said it worked with the Assembly, Security Council and the Economic and Social Council towards an integrated, strategic and coherent approach to peacebuilding, while respecting their respective mandates. He went on to emphasize that effective partnerships must be built around nationally identified priorities.

GUILLERMO ROQUE FERNÁNDEZ DE SOTO VALDERRAMA (Colombia), Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, said the Commission’s work continues to be anchored in the principle of national ownership, representing a space where countries can share their peacebuilding experience. Such a model allows the Commission to develop and share good practices, he said, underscoring also its advisory and bridging role, including ongoing dialogues with the Assembly, Security Council and the Economic and Social Council. He encouraged Security Council members that also are members of the Commission to keep exploring ways for the latter to share comprehensive and timely peacebuilding advice. He added that the Commission continues to implement its mandate from the Security Council to support the Sahel region, while consultations are under way for a joint event with the Economic and Social Council later this year.

Looking ahead, he said he intends to further strengthen the partnership between the Commission and regional and subregional organizations, particularly the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Partnership with the World Bank is also a priority, he said, announcing, in that regard, his intention to visit Washington, D.C., in early July. Emphasizing that the work of the Commission and the Peacebuilding Fund go hand in hand, he welcomed a growing interest among Commission members to hear more about the Fund’s activities and to discuss areas in which the two instruments can be mutually reinforcing. He encouraged Member States to continue to give priority to the gender dimension of peacebuilding. Recalling that the General Assembly and the Security Council will review the Organization’s peacebuilding work in 2020, he noted that “progress” is the word most frequently used in the Commission’s annual reports since the last review in 2016. “Indeed, the Commission has taken important steps to implement the twin resolutions of 2016 [General Assembly resolution 70/262 and Security Council resolution 2282 (2016)], and we look forward to the next review to formally take stock of that progress and explore ways to further strengthen the work of the Organization on peacebuilding,” he stated. In that regard, the Commission will meet next week to initiate an informal discussion on terms of reference for the 2020 review for submission to the General Assembly and Security Council for their considering. He concluded by saying he is encouraged to see the Commission becoming a more solid instrument at the disposal of Member States, with a growing number of them requesting support and guidance on peacebuilding matters in addition to the Assembly and Council increasingly asking for its advice. Growing partnerships with actors within and outside the United Nations are important signals to further strengthen work on peacebuilding and sustaining peace, he said.

SILVIO GONZATO, Deputy Head of the European Union delegation, said conflict‑prevention and peacebuilding are at the heart of the bloc’s external action, guided by a strategic vision to support the multilateral system and to join forces with partners who believe in international cooperation to create a better world based on respect for global law. Encouraged by progress achieved in 2018, he said the Commission continues to play a bridging role in integrating cross-pillar action at the United Nations, underlining the importance of harnessing both its convening power and advisory role to the Assembly and the Security Council. Building sustainable peace is inextricably linked to inclusive development, he said, mentioning European Union initiatives that, among other things, promote the role of women and youth. However, the link between peacebuilding and community-level engagement needs further attention, with action adapting to this reality by jointly enhancing an understanding of complex conflict dynamics and adopting an integrated approach dealing with all phases of the conflict cycle.

He also underlined a need to work closely with key international and regional partners. The Commission’s annual report and the Secretary-General’s report illustrate these complex challenges and highlight opportunities. He encouraged the pursuit of several proposed streams — strengthening the Commission’s bridging role among principal organs and relevant United Nations entities; enhancing collaboration with international financial institutions, regional organizations and the private sector; diversifying its working methods to enhance efficiency; and continuing to discuss ways to create stronger synergies with the Peacebuilding Fund. Commending the Commission’s performance, he said the Fund has also achieved significant results, demonstrating its catalytic role in mobilizing resources. The quantum leap advocated by the Secretary-General invites further support and contributions to the Fund, he said, noting that the European Union is currently considering how its ongoing cooperation could be reinforced by a direct contribution.

OLOF SKOOG ( Sweden ) highlighting recent achievements, pointed at fruitful discussions involving the Gambia and Sri Lanka. As Chair of the country configuration for Liberia, he said the Commission remained actively engaged during the transition phase, working towards ensuring inclusive national ownership through dialogue among all actors. The transition phase is so much more than just bringing troops home; doing it right can mean the difference between sustained peace and recurring conflict. Turning to partnerships, he encouraged United Nations efforts involving the African Union and the World Bank. As one of the Fund’s largest donors, he expressed hope for its continued cooperation with the Commission. Looking ahead, the peacebuilding architecture must focus on making an enhanced impact on the ground and must ensure flexible and predictable financing through increased cooperation with financial institutions and enlarging its donor base. In addition, a cross-pillar country-level approach is important, he said, anticipating that the Secretary-General’s reform agenda, United Nations country teams and agencies on the ground will have the capacity to identify priorities and undertake joint conflict analysis.

MAURO VIEIRA ( Brazil ), recalling that his country is Chair of the Commission’s Guinea-Bissau configuration, encouraged the international community to actively support that country in the coming months as it finds a path towards political stability. He encouraged the Security Council to invite the Commission to give advice on the renewal of all United Nations peacekeeping operations and special political missions. “We are still short of achieving the Secretary‑General’s call for a quantum leap in the financing for peacebuilding,” he said, adding, however, that the Peacebuilding Fund’s approval of a record $183 million for 40 countries in 2018 clearly indicates that the international community sees the relevance of giving priority to the funding of peacebuilding activities.

GERALDINE BYRNE NASON ( Ireland ) said no one can deny how effective the Commission can be, with Liberia and Sierra Leone demonstrating the catalytic role the United Nations system is playing in supporting local and regional actors to build peace. Citing the experience of Ireland, she said peace processes and peacebuilding is hard work — and sustaining peace is harder. The adoption of a regional approach is one area in which the Commission has really excelled, she said, pointing to the Sahel as an example. Regarding women and peacebuilding, inclusion is not an aspiration, but prerequisite for building peace. Emphasizing that “you cannot just add women and stir”, she said the onus is on all Member States to explore innovative ways to build on the momentum of women and peacebuilding, for instance with an annual discussion on best practices.

