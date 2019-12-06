(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Nestor Francisco Popolizio Bardeles, the new Permanent Representative of Peru to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Popolizio was his country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs in 2018, having served as Vice‑Minister from 2016 to 2018, and as the Foreign Ministry’s Vice‑Minister and Secretary General in 2009.

Mr. Popolizio’s most recent previous diplomatic posts were Ambassador to Colombia in 2013 and Ambassador to Portugal in 2011. Before that he was Under‑Secretary for American Affairs in 2006, Director General for North America in 2005 and Director of the Foreign Minister’s Cabinet in 2000. He previously held the latter position in 1997.

His other foreign postings included service as Minister at Peru’s Embassy in the United States from 2000 to 2005. He was also Minister Counsellor in Brazil in 1997, having previously been a Counsellor at the same mission in 1993.

Before Mr. Popolizio’s appointment as Vice‑Director of the Foreign Minister’s Cabinet in 1992, he was Chief of the Ecuador Department in the General Directorate of the America’s (1991), having served as First Secretary in charge of the Directorate of the Foreign Minister’s Cabinet (1990).

Mr. Popolizio’s early foreign service postings included First Secretary and Second Secretary in Colombia (1989 and 1988, respectively); as well as Second Secretary and Third Secretary at Peru’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York (1986 and 1984, respectively).

A law and political science graduate from the National University of San Marcos, Peru, Mr. Popolizio holds also holds a post‑graduate diploma in international political affairs from the Institut International d’Administration Publique in Paris, France.

Born on 25 February 1955, Mr. Popolizio is married and has one daughter.