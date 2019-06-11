(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Ahmed Abdel-Latif, the new Permanent Observer of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to the United Nations, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Upon his appointment, Mr. Abdel-Latif was Chief of the Office of the Director-General of IRENA in Abu Dhabi since June 2017, having previously served as Special Assistant for Policy and Programme in the same Office from 2015 to 2016. Among his other posts, he was Senior Programme Manager for Innovation, Technology and Intellectual Property at the International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development in Geneva from 2007 to 2015, First Secretary in the Office of the Assistant Minister for Multilateral Affairs at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Egypt from 2006 to 2007, and Spokesman for the Prime Minister of Egypt from 2005 to 2006.

Earlier in his career, he was Second Secretary in the Department of International Economic Affairs of the Foreign Ministry in 2005, Second Secretary in Egypt’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and the World Trade Organization in Geneva from 2000 to 2004, and Third Secretary in the Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations from 1997 to 1999.

Mr. Abdel-Latif, who attended the Institute for Diplomatic Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, holds a master’s degree in public international law from the London School of Economics and Political Science, a bachelor’s degree in political science from the American University in Cairo and a diplôme from the Institut d'études politiques de Paris (Sciences Po). He has also been a research fellow in the Sustainability Science Programme at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

He has participated in several international conferences, including nine Conferences of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and contributed to a number of publications.

He was born on 18 June 1972.