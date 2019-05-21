(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Observer for the Fund for the Development of the Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, Oscar Horacio Aguilar Colindres, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Until his latest appointment, since 2013, Mr. Aguilar was responsible for health, safety and environment resettlement and community relations for B2Gold Corp. Between 2010 and 2013, he was the Stakeholder Engagement Coordinator at Replan-Canada, where he focused on stakeholder compensation agreements, having previously been a Programme Coordinator at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), between 2009 and 2010, where he coordinated a project to support the rehabilitation and reconstruction of areas affected by Hurricane Felix.

Prior to this, he was a Technical Programme Assistant for the Water and Sanitation Programme at the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation from 2007 to 2009, and between 2002 and 2007, he served as Technical Coordinator and interim Manager at Fondo de Inversión Social de Emergencia.

Mr. Aguilar holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería, in Lima, Peru.